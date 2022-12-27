Gemini To Libra: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Enjoy Being Chased While Dating

Many people find that the chase is more alluring and satisfying than the relationship itself. These individuals adore being the center of attention and having their relationships revolve around them. The pursuit of them is enjoyable and seems natural. Similar to this, certain zodiac signs enjoy the thrill and become excited about every aspect of dating. These signs love the rush of the hunt. It tickles their ego to think they're finally going to be seen and observed in their connection.

1. Gemini

Geminis enjoy being pursued. Since they are the social butterflies of the zodiac, they adore it when people surprise them with their affection and make them feel unique, particularly when they are dating. They often are in dire need of the assurance that their partner will be there for them whenever they need them.

2. Cancer

Cancer loves to be pursued since they require the greatest attention to be satisfied in a relationship. They are overly perceptive and have trouble easing out the subtleties because of this. To settle down, they value a partner who expresses their emotions in a straightforward manner. Hence, they love the chase.

3. Virgo

Another sign that craves attention and prospers on it is the Virgo. They enjoy the chase because they want to know that their partner will be there for them no matter what. They also seek assurance that their relationship will last and want to see that their companion is making an effort while they date.

4. Libra

It shouldn't be surprising that Libra's happiness depends on their relationship's ability to remain balanced. Since it helps them feel valued by their companion when they are dating, they enjoy being pursued. When in a relationship, they become more expressive. Therefore, they expect their partners too to reciprocate by showing them affection.

The aforementioned zodiac signs are likely to experience an adrenaline rush when being pursued. They also enjoy receiving lots of attention and understanding how much their partner appreciates them.