Gemini to Libra: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Feel Like a Third Wheel When Their Bestie Is in a Relationship

Feeling like a third wheel when their bestie is in a relationship can be a common experience for the people of some star signs. It all starts when they tend to notice that as their bestie's romantic relationship develops, their priorities shift. Their BFF may start spending more time with their partner, making fewer plans with these folks, or canceling plans at the last minute. They may confide in their beau more and seek their advice, leaving these star signs out of important discussions. In fact, excessive displays of affection between their friend and their bae can make these individuals feel like an outsider. So when they all head out together, these sensitive souls can feel like a third wheel in many situations. Take a look at who they are:

Cancer individuals are known for their strong emotional connections and sensitivity. They tend to invest deeply in their friendships, and when their best friend is in a relationship, they might feel left out or neglected. Their nurturing nature can sometimes make them more prone to feeling like a third wheel. Furthermore, witnessing their BFF’s romantic interactions with their lover might sometimes be uncomfortable for a Cancerian. In such cases, these Crabs try to talk to their friends about their feelings. They let them know that they sometimes feel left out. Their buddies may not even be aware of their sentiments, and addressing them can help them be more considerate of their emotions. Cancer individuals then attempt to spend one-on-one time with their BFF without their boo around. This tends to help them maintain their close connection and prevent feelings of neglect.

Pisces are empathetic and often highly intuitive. They may pick up on subtle changes in their best friend's behavior when they're in a relationship and may feel excluded as a result. Their imaginative and dreamy nature can also lead to feelings of isolation in such situations. Pisces may try to make an effort to get to know their friend's partner better, as they hope that building a friendship with them can help them feel more comfortable and accepted when they're all hanging out together. So, these water signs grab every opportunity to bond over shared interests or experiences. Pisceans also work on building their self-confidence and self-esteem. They think that feeling secure in themselves may reduce the discomfort of feeling like a third wheel because they'll be less concerned about how others perceive them.

Libra individuals value balance and harmony in their relationships. When their best friend is in a romantic relationship, they may feel like the dynamics have shifted and can struggle to find their place. They might feel left out if their friend spends less time with them. So, they try to suggest and plan activities that are enjoyable for everyone in the group. Libra hopes that this can help ensure everyone feels included and engaged. When they’re all having fun together, it's less likely for them to be singled out as a third wheel. At times when their feelings persist, Libras practice mindfulness. Instead of worrying about being a third wheel, they try to enjoy the company and experience as it is.

Advertisement

Geminis are social and communicative, so when their best friend is in a relationship, they may feel like they're missing out on quality time and engaging conversations with their friend. They might feel like a third wheel when their friend is preoccupied with their partner. Even though these individuals are often independent and value their freedom, when their bestie is dating, they may feel like they're no longer the primary focus of their friend's attention. This can lead to feelings of isolation or like a third wheel. Having said that, Geminis know that communication is the key to maintaining strong friendships and addressing any feelings of neglect. So, they consider talking to their best buddy about their emotions to find ways to maintain their bond despite their relationship status. Should they still feel alone, they vow not to rely solely on one buddy for their social interactions. Geminis try to expand their social circle and cultivate other friendships as well.

Remember that it's normal to feel like a third wheel at times, but it doesn't mean you're not valued or appreciated by your friends. By taking proactive steps and working on your confidence and communication, you can navigate these situations more comfortably and maintain friendships just as these star signs do. It can help you feel less dependent on a single friendship and reduce the impact of feeling like a third wheel.

Disclaimer: These attributes are generic and may not necessarily hold true for you.

ALSO READ: Libra to Pisces: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Wish to Create Fun Traditions as Newlyweds with Their Spouse

Libra to Cancer: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Dream of Being Pet Parents Long Before Having Children

Gemini to Leo: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Excel at Flirting