Gemini to Libra: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Put Their Teen Love on a Pedestal

When they fall for someone, some zodiac signs tend to see them as exceptional and give them a special place in their hearts. So, many of them fail to let go of this lover completely even in the event of a breakup. In fact, the emotional relationship they shared may linger in their mind, which may make them blind to the person’s shortcomings.

Additionally, because they put their teenage beau on a pedestal, they might be let down by future romances if the chemistry fizzles out or problems arise. Take a sneak peek at who they are:

Adoring someone is something adolescent Geminis do best. They recognize, value, and emphasize the positive traits of many people they care for. Hence, in the initial flush of first love, these air signs put their flame on a pedestal and worship them. In fact, Gemini teens desire for their cherished one to be present everywhere they go.

They never consider ending their relationship, and are confident they will be together forever. But this is the ideal scenario that might not always come to pass. After all, the Twins (the symbol of Gemini) admire all the traits their bae possesses and fail to see any toxic behavioral patterns.

The natives of this air sign frequently have incredibly romantic ideas of love and tend to believe that everything is destined in life. They rely on their first love, hoping that the relationship will prevail, no matter the ups and downs. They also think putting in effort and fighting to have a committed and fulfilling relationship with their first beau is the best hope for a happy future.

Perhaps this is why they don't see their love interest’s flaws, but regard them as flawless and superior souls. However, Libras must grasp that exaggerating someone's positive traits isn't the only way to love them. They forget that true devotion necessitates hard work, patience, and frequent sacrifices from both parties.

Scorpio holds the opinion that everyone has a soulmate and when they have a crush as teenagers, they see their first love as extraordinary and ideal. There is a strong emphasis on connection, such as sharing and talking between classes and texting each other constantly. This can cause Scorpio to put their boyfriend or girlfriend on a pedestal and deem that they would never be harmed by them.

Sadly, just because someone falls in love doesn't mean they entirely put their selfishness and other shortcomings behind them in the real world. Yet, Scorpio finds it difficult to see someone for who they truly are when they ignore their faults. As Scorpio realizes this later in life, it is an unpleasant awakening at times.

Once the teenage Bull (the symbol of Taurus) falls for someone, they may always hold a heartfelt attachment for the person they loved first. Indeed, deep connections of the heart for a Taurus are so magical and satisfying that they might make them lose sight of reality. Hence, their perception of their crush may be skewed, leading them to assume that their first crush is their perfect match and is infallible.

This may also be why Taureans sometimes never truly get over them even if their dalliance ends. But these earth signs must come to understand that everyone is flawed in their special way and that no one can live up to their expectations of perfection.

Everyone has flaws, and we all struggle with love. But the aforementioned star signs may tend to lose sight of the realities of the person when their perception has them put their mate on a pedestal!

Disclaimer: These attributes are generic and may not necessarily hold true for you.

