Gemini To Libra: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Want Their Partner To Prove Their Love

Expressing your love for your significant other without any conditions or expectations is beautiful. While some partners instinctively understand this depending on the nature of their relationship, other zodiac signs encourage their partners to express their love by making overt or subtle gestures. They sincerely desire their partners' approval and strive to be understood at every turn. They somehow drive their partner to the point where they feel obliged to confess their feelings for them.

1. Gemini

Geminis think they need recognition and admiration from their partner because they are conscious of their worth. They believe that because they are the life of the party at every gathering, they should also be the center of attention in their relationship. They want to be treated like the only best partner, and they want their partner to show them their love constantly.

2. Libra

To feel loved, Libra longs for their partner's undivided attention. If their partner continues to compliment someone else while they are around, they can't even enjoy it. They desire to be the center of their partner's universe and expect them to constantly demonstrate their love for them. Since Libras also show their mate love, care, and affection, they expect the same in return.

3. Scorpio

Scorpios can get a touch possessive and obsessive if they believe their efforts in a relationship aren't being appreciated. They desire a mate who will fully commit to them and make them feel the same way they do. When conversing with them or spending time with them, they want their partner to talk only about them and show their love in any possible way.

4. Sagittarius

Sagittarius are attention seekers. Although they might not always express it openly, giving them attention will make them happy. Instead of simply telling their partners they want their eye, mind and focus on them completely, they will do something to get their interest and force them to prove their value to them.

The aforementioned zodiac signs may be very insecure or attention-seeking, requiring their partners to prove their love for them no matter what. They want their partners to be there for them in all situations consistently, and to communicate their feelings for them.