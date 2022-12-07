Gemini to Pisces: 4 Mentally Weak Zodiac Signs who Remain Emotionally Unstable

Life comes with its own challenges and in order to deal with the same without breaking down, it is extremely vital to have resilient mental well-being. While some can effortlessly manage the ups and downs of life and don’t even panic, no matter how hard the situation gets, some are quite unstable and can get shaky even from the tiniest of things. The latter beings are emotionally unstable and can get into stress even from small sentimental gushes. Such people seek emotional support from others and are unwilling to stand alone. It is extremely difficult for these sensitive and emotional beings to tackle any sort of situation because they cannot bear it for long and tend to fall apart. Read on to know more about such emotionally unstable and weak zodiac signs. Gemini

The rock-hard exteriors of Geminis might make them appear strong and robust but once their shell break, their heart is ultimately soft like a cushion. Their self-confidence can shackle super-fast, especially when it is targeted by their closest person. Because of their emotional instability, they keep on overthinking about the things that happened to them, consequently ending up taking decisions unbalanced and insecure. Scorpio Scorpios get vulnerable when they get into a committed relationship or love. These beings are empathetic, open up their hearts easily and believe in passionate love which often makes them weak. Scorpio-born people do not like confrontation and even if they are deeply hurt inside, they won’t say a single word and instead get secretive and tolerate their sentiments all by themselves.

Cancer Cancer is recognised as one of the sensitive star signs in the zodiacal wheel. Cancerians can effortlessly break down once someone talks to them in a strict and harsh tone. Being ruled by water, these beings love from the bottom of their heart and once they analyse that their loved ones are not reciprocating the same kind of care and efforts, they get really wounded and become a mess. Pisces Also prominent as the empathetic, imaginative and mystical zodiac sign, Pisces have the potential to feel the emotional woes of others and can get deeply hurt even from the ruthless verses. When it comes to emotions, Pisceans are extremely weak and therefore they only want to make relationships that are profound and intense. They can’t bear the hurt and thus, Pisces-born people have faith in entangling the threads instead of cutting the ties from their loved ones. Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

