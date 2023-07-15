Gemini to Pisces: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Feel Like They Are Not Heard in Their Relationship

One of the most soothing parts of being in a satisfying relationship is knowing that you can talk to your partner about anything under the sun. Having your true love tend to your emotional needs by attentively listening to you can alleviate your worries. But some star signs believe they do not always feel heard by their mate. These humble individuals may first try to improve their own communication skills by being clear and concise. However, they may soon begin to withdraw and pull away from the relationship when their boo pays no heed to their imploration. They may even wonder if they are unimportant to their partner. Take a look at who they are:

Some water signs, like Pisces, are known for being expressive albeit a bit sensitive in their interactions with their crush. This is partly why they need the impression that their partner is truly listening to them when they share their feelings. They like to vent out their experiences as the process of conversing can be therapeutic for these water signs. However, at times, they may date people who are not good listeners. These individuals may do anything from interrupting often, not paying attention to forgetting what Pisces said. Feeling ignored for extended periods can also make it difficult for them to be vulnerable and open up about their own troubles. Consequently, these water signs may start to feel like their partner is not interested in them or their accomplishments. Unresolved moments of silence for long periods can lead to a loss of love in such a partnership.

Aquarians are known for being critical and analytical in not just their profession but their personal life as well. So, their beau might catch these Water-bearers cribbing about minor things, such as the seating at a restaurant on their first date or the salt in their food for the evening. It all comes from a harmless place because Aquarius merely wants everything to be perfect for their boo. At their very core, these air signs are passionate and intense creatures who crave a partner who can match their energy and intensity. Even though they can be quick to point out the flaws in others, they are generally very accepting of their partners. If this air sign doesn't feel heard by their lover, they may start to rethink their decisions and second guess their self-worth. Should they come to believe that their partner is truly invested in the relationship, they may start to feel better instead of feeling unappreciated.

Gemini natives are confident and outgoing people. These air signs realize that they need a partner who can celebrate their successes and cheer them on. Sometimes, their chosen mate may listen to problems to come up with a solution. However, this can make the Gemini feel like they are not being heard and understood because they simply wish to communicate their frustration. If this air sign doesn't feel heard by their bae, they can spiral into self-doubt. Their first instinct would nevertheless be to try to talk to their mate about it calmly and respectfully. This air sign would explain how their bae’s behavior makes them feel and ask them to be more attentive. By avoiding blaming or criticizing their boo, they usually choose to be patient to solve the miscommunications. But if their partner is still not listening to them, Gemini may consider seeking the advice of a loved one on how to resolve their problem.

Advertisement

Capricorns are independent and ambitious and may not always be comfortable sharing their feelings. However, over time, these earth signs start to share their bad experiences with their boo, including any childhood trauma that may have resurfaced. In such cases, if a Capricorn doesn't feel heard, they may start to feel like their boo is not interested in what the Sea-goats have to say. This could be because their bae was not paying attention, or were distracted by something else. These earth signs would also stop to consider whether or not they are communicating the matter effectively enough. If these Sea-goats are doing their best to share their needs and feelings clearly, they may surmise that their partner is simply the wrong person for them.

These star signs are known for being more emotive and sensitive than others on the zodiac wheel. So, they have a unique insight into their partners, which helps them gauge when they are being ignored. They usually opt to end such relationships and set off on the pursuit of a better-suited mate for them.

Disclaimer: These attributes are generic and may not necessarily hold true for you.

ALSO READ: Here's The Truth About Gemini Man and Cancer Woman Compatibility

Here's The Truth About Pisces Man and Gemini Woman Compatibility

Advertisement

11 Mistakes Aquarius Women Tend to Make in Relationships