Gemini to Pisces: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Feel Silenced in Their Relationship

One of the most soothing parts of being in a satisfying relationship is knowing that you can talk to your partner about anything under the sun. Having your true love tend to your emotional needs by attentively listening to you can alleviate your worries. But some star signs believe they do not always have this luxury in their bond with their mate.

In such cases, these humble zodiacs may first try to improve their own communication skills by being clear and concise. However, they may soon begin to withdraw and pull away from the relationship when their boo pays no heed to their imploration. They may even wonder if they are unimportant to their partner, as they are always silenced and may wish to conclude the relationship. Take a sneak peek at who they are:

Pisces

Some water signs, like Pisces, are known for being expressive albeit a bit sensitive in their interactions with their crush. This is partly why they need the assurance that their bae is truly listening to them when they share their feelings. Pisces like to vent out their experiences as the process of conversing can be therapeutic for these water signs. However, at times, they may date people who are not good listeners.

These individuals may do anything from interrupting often, not paying attention to forgetting what Pisces said. Having said that, feeling ignored for extended periods can also make it difficult for Pieces to be vulnerable and open up about their own troubles. Consequently, these water signs may start to feel like their partner is not interested in them or their accomplishments. Eventually, unresolved moments of silence for long periods can lead to a loss of love in such a partnership.

Aquarius

Aquarians are known for being critical and analytical in not just their professional but personal life as well. So, their beau might catch these Water-bearers (the symbol of Aquarius) cribbing about minor things, such as the seating at a restaurant on their first date or the salt in their food for the evening. It all comes from a harmless place because Aquarius merely wants everything to be perfect.

Even though they can be quick to point out their flaws, they are generally very accepting of their partners. So, if this air sign doesn't feel heard by their lover, they may start to rethink their decisions and second guess their self-worth. Should they come to believe that their partner is truly invested in the relationship, they may start to feel better instead of feeling unappreciated.

Gemini

Gemini natives are confident and outgoing people. These air signs realize that they need a partner who can celebrate their successes and cheer them on. Sometimes, their chosen mate may be too full of themselves to listen to Gemini’s problems in life. This can hurt the Twins (the symbol of Gemini), but their first instinct would be to try to talk to their mate about it calmly and respectfully.

This air sign would explain how their bae’s behavior makes them feel and ask them to be more attentive. But if things don’t change, Gemini may consider seeking the advice of a loved one on how to resolve their problem.

Capricorn

Capricorns are independent and ambitious earth signs who crave a partner that can match their energy and intensity. They like to share their good and bad experiences with their boo, but sometimes their mate may simply silence them. These earth signs would then wonder whether or not they are communicating the matter effectively enough.

By avoiding blaming or criticizing their boo, they usually choose to be patient to let go of any miscommunications. If these Sea Goats are doing their best to share their needs and feelings clearly, but to no avail, they may surmise that their partner is simply the wrong person for them.

These star signs are known for being more emotive and sensitive than others on the zodiac wheel. So, if they are being consistently ignored, they usually opt to end such relationships and set off in pursuit of a better-suited mate for them.

Disclaimer: These attributes are generic and may not necessarily hold true for you.

