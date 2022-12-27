Gemini To Pisces: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Love Animals And Are Likely To Turn Vegan

People often spend decades of their lives believing that they love animals without experiencing what it is like to truly care for these creatures. For most people, their sympathy does not extend to all species of animals, regardless of whether they had personal contact with them or thought of them as adorable. But some zodiac signs go from being meat lovers to vegan all because they wish to be termed true animal lovers. They realize that they cannot limit themselves to favoring some animals over others and must love all creatures equally.

1. Capricorn

This Zodiac sign adores spending time caring for and feeding street animals. They frequently have multiple pets in their home and are always looking to add to their collection. They even prepare and cook fresh meals and unique dishes for their pets, feeding them by hand. Via their interactions with their animal companions, they are compelled to go vegan.

2. Aries

Aries are very empathetic and caring and never fail to aid all of God’s lovely creatures. People born under this sign are compassionate toward stray animals and their pets. They donate their time to animal shelters because, in their eyes, there is no greater feeling than becoming involved with, contributing to, and caring for animals. This is also why they adopt a vegan lifestyle.

3. Pisces

Pisces-born individuals have a high emotional sensitivity, which allows them to feel even the smallest amount of suffering faced by animals. They often become animal rights activists later in life as they cannot stand to see animal testing, culling of strays, and other cruelty. They find that a plant-based lifestyle suits them best.

4. Gemini

For those who were born under the sign of Gemini, their anxiety is something that is a major hurdle. Many air signs find that the company of pets as an emotional support animal makes them feel at ease and cheerful. Hence, many Geminis transition to plant-based dietary practices.

Most of these star signs enjoy being around pets so much, they cannot fathom eating them. They take care of their animal seriously, so they find themselves turning vegan to ensure that they can maintain a moral high ground.