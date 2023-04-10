Gemini to Pisces: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Need Their Friends’ Assistance to Take Life Decisions

Struggling with indecisiveness is similar to being wedged in quicksand, and it’s far from fun. When it is about making big decisions in life, such as whether to accept or let go of a relationship or an employment offer, some folks just can’t decide which way to go. Their hesitation makes them two-minded about every situation. Thus, they constantly reach out to their friends or family to take a call on vital aspects of life. Check out the list of such zodiac signs.

1. Gemini

Characterized by their duality, it’s no wonder why this star sign stands first on this list. The nature of Geminis is highly fickle, so they stay hesitant and puzzled about every aspect of life. There is never a moment where without consulting anyone else, they dedicate themselves to something. A common cause of their dependency is the worry that one may act or make the wrong decision. They find both good and evil in their own musings, which end up affecting their decision-making skills and making them unwilling to choose from options. Fortunately, they have a great social circle to whom they can reach out for support. Gemini must take modest steps to gradually venture outside their comfort zone and rely on their own decisions.

2. Libra

The saying, "Friends are like family," is accurate for this air sign. They know that their buddies just have their best interests in mind, so they never have to question their motivations or the wisdom of their recommendations. Prone to seeking equilibrium in all things, Librans are continually in a quest for stability, making it challenging for them to pick a particular side. Since they have a huge itch to satisfy people, they just can’t offend anyone and remain indecisive as a result. They usually reach out to their family to settle their life conflicts. Lingering on neutral terms is Libra's plan of action. After all, their closest friends are the ones who have supported Libra through everything.

3. Sagittarius

Sagittarians know they already have the building blocks of a solid and healthy friendship when they and their friends share the values of tolerance, compassion, honesty, and independence. They are great admirers of adventure who love to blow with the wind. This is one of the reasons why they hesitate to make big decisions by themselves. Everything has its upsides and downsides, and no decision is fruitless, as there are always consequences. They do not wish to take responsibility for their choice; they adore pleasing people. And for this reason, they never make contrary choices to their pals.

4. Pisces

Most Pisceans are continually inundated with an awareness of societal agendas and fad fashions that pass quickly. This is one of the reasons why the mind of a Piscean is always shilly-shallying, and they do not wish to have the final say in things. Their friends keep them from feeling alone or lonely and provide them with the necessary company. They find that their sense of belonging and purpose can also be increased through friends. Even if they are not happy with the selection of their friends, they won’t utter a word and happily get along with it. They would rather sacrifice their decisions and thrive on their friends’ advice. To become more self-reliant, sometimes, Pisces must order supper on their own rather than asking their companion what they want. They may also have to get ready for a night out without consulting a friend.

No one can deny that friends keep you from feeling alone and lonely and provide you the ability to provide the necessary company. Your feeling of community and purpose can also be increased through friends. It is our buddies that increase our joy and decrease our stress. After all, a good friend is someone you can confide in and express your innermost feelings.

But, if you are one of those whose mind is bogglingly uncertain or unsure, then thoughtfully explore all your options and inspire yourself to stick to the same. Taking the assistance of friends is just fine but don’t blindly follow every decision out of a rush. You may feel more independent if you concentrate on your interests.

