Gemini to Pisces: 4 Zodiac Signs who struggle to heal and cannot move on from their relationships easily

Love is a beautiful emotion until it takes you towards the extremes of sobbing, crying and eventually the stiffest breakup. One of the toughest aspects of the romantic love sojourn is moving on and healing. This process is extremely testing as you are completely stuck within the memoirs and your heart is not ready to accept that you are parting with the person that is immensely close to your soul. How you handle this situation is enormously affected by astrology. Everyone is different and so is the process of healing! Some star signs are pragmatic and can simply accept this fact while others may find this heart-wrenching and struggle for years to move on from these traumatic feelings. Read on to know about zodiac signs who struggle to heal and cannot move on from their relationships easily.

Geminis might look stiff from the exterior but their heart is extremely soft and once they are in a relationship, they won’t be able to move on since they made connections on a profound level. Even if they try to overcome hurtful feelings by becoming social butterflies, they are unable to do it. Geminis are stuck in emotional feelings for a long-long time and mope around a lot and perceive hard-core drinking as a way to get out from their sorrows.

Scorpio

Scorpio is a water sign and therefore people with this zodiac sign have strong and passionate feelings and zeal for creating intense relationships. Scorpions when in a relationship, they see it as a lifelong companionship, as a result, get hurt very badly. They crib and cry and sulk over their past relationships for an elongated period.

Cancer

Cancerians sulk in the emotional waters as being ruled by the Moon, it is a very sentimental and touchy zodiac sign. People with this zodiac sign struggle to let go of the past as they feel the pain very intensely and their persona doesn’t allow them to heal and forget the emotional clutter super quickly. It is therefore extremely difficult for them to move when their love affair is over. They are ready to provide multiple chances to their ex, even if they are wrong and aching them.

Pisces