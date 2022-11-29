Gemini To Pisces: 5 Zodiac Signs who are shallow as lovers

Most people seek a spouse as someone who truly cares about people and has a compassionate heart than with someone who merely radiates physical beauty. However, some zodiac signs just cannot resist the allure of a pretty face; as a result, they typically choose someone with overt charms rather than someone whose best traits are more subtle. Look at a few zodiac signs from Gemini to Aquarius who favour outward attractiveness as they are shallow as lovers.

People born under this zodiac sign have a pretty high opinion of themselves and consider themselves to be compassionate. They find that they are drawn to partners in their personal lives who will improve their reputation among their colleagues by being eye candy. They can't help but be attracted to a beautiful face.

2. Aquarius

An Aquarius is perhaps the most diligent and willing to discern the true nature of any Zodiac sign. However, this air sign also has its own shortcomings and difficulties in life. Since they are greatly motivated by people with high social standing, they have a tendency to form friendships with people who have a pleasing appearance. They almost never select a mate simply on the basis of personality attributes, preferring to date attractive people instead.

3. Sagittarius

Sagittarius often flees when a relationship becomes serious and you want to introduce your partner to your parents or other family members. This is primarily due to the fact that family is incredibly important to them. Additionally, they might not always want to introduce you to their parents as you may not have the physical attributes of conventional beauty they seek. Therefore, they would decide to call it quits on taking things further.