Gemini to Pisces: Top 5 Zodiac Signs Who Tend to Give up Easily

There are many people who are go-getters and don't give up easily. However, the natives of these zodiac signs struggle with a fear of failure. They find it hard to stay focused on their goal and can’t come to terms with the fact that failure is part of every success story. A lack of motivation plays a big part in their approach to life. These individuals often battle low self-esteem, which makes it hard for them to face challenges. Instead of facing their problems, they find it comfortable to withdraw from the situation.

Zodiac Signs Who Are More Likely to be Quitters

1. Gemini

Geminis tend to have an aversion to upsetting situations and refuse to be stuck in an environment that is draining their energy. They are often characterized by childlike curiosity. On the one hand, they have a great thirst for knowledge, but on the other, they can’t focus on something for an extended period and get bored easily. That is why Geminis pursue many subjects at once, unable to give anything their complete undivided attention. They are also known to be quite impetuous. The natives of this air sign are known for being inconsistent and would completely abandon something if it’s not working in their favor.

2. Pisces

Overthinking is one of the major characteristics of Pisceans. They get easily overwhelmed and don’t believe in making efforts if they have a feeling that their efforts will be futile in the end. Known to be escapists, people of this water sign seek solace in their imagination, and instead of making efforts to ensure the best outcome, they seek solace in their world of imagination. They often struggle with decision-making and taking the first initiative, which comes in the way of fulfilling their dreams.

3. Libra

Libras tend to lack patience and get cold feet easily. They overanalyze a situation and dwell on whether it's worth their time and effort to the point that they fear making the first move. The natives of this air sign have a reputation for having commitment issues. If something is physically or emotionally demanding, they won’t think twice before quitting it. To top it all off, Libras tend to be people-pleasers who might get easily influenced by people around them, making them easily manipulated.

4. Cancer

Governed by the moon, Cancerians tend to be highly temperamental. Their moody nature makes it easy for them to get over things quickly. One minute, they obsess over something, and the next minute, they are completely over it. They doubt themselves a little too much and get fixated on negative experiences. They are pessimists who believe that the world is out to get them, and so it’s not worth it to make efforts.

5. Sagittarius

The residents of this fire sign are often described as being impatient and inept and don’t focus on mastering a skill. As a result, when they fail to deliver the desired outcome, they abandon the task and pursue something new. They can be absent-minded and lack concentration to bring out their best potential. Sagittarians are evasive in nature, and whether it's their romantic relationship or personal life, they struggle to give their full commitment.

The above-mentioned zodiac signs feel demotivated easily and aren’t resilient enough to stay committed to their goal. They often find it hard to recover from obstacles and let negative experiences affect their confidence. These star signs set high expectations for themselves, and when they are not met with the desired outcome, they completely abandon them.

Disclaimer: These attributes are generic and may not necessarily hold true for you.