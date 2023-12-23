Gemini to Saggitarius: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Are Great Movie Buffs

Most individuals may have a cinephilic spirit pregnant in their personality. But there are a few zodiac signs who would not wait for the long weekend to arrive to enjoy the spine-chilling thrill of a horror movie or an epic mythological saga. These folks love seeing the hidden message in films, which is why they wish to cherish movies more than other literary works. People with these celestial alignments also view movies as more than a source of entertainment.

In their eyes, films are an important arsenal to educate people about the things they may have been unknowingly ignoring about society. In fact, these souls are vigilant about the process involved in cinema-making, like the lyrics in the music, the locations of the shoot, the dialogue delivery of the star cast, etc. They aren't necessarily film critics, but if you want a detailed review of the movie without spoilers, you should reach out to them. Keep reading to know who they are:

The insatiably curious mind of a Gemini always tries to analyze the essence of a movie that has been subtly touched upon by the makers. Geminis are open to watching movies across all genres and languages to fuel their active spirit of exploration. They pick up dialogues and catchphrases and use them to everyone's amusement in daily conversations.

The representative sign, the Twins, is an indicator that they enjoy movies that cater to both sides of the issue, citing its pros and cons in brief. They prefer highly suspenseful dramas and also have an undying love for romcoms. In a nutshell, a Gemini is always enthusiastic about movies, with an inert spirit to carry back some learning outcome for the time invested.

These water signs are known for their intensely passionate personalities. They have a great love for watching movies with their friends and significant others. Moreover, they are devoted to the movie during the runtime and do not entertain any distractions. The ruling planet Mars sees to it that the intense passion draws these individuals toward films that evoke strong emotions in their minds.

Additionally, Scorpios form a solid connection with the characters and the storyline and spend time imagining the upcoming alternative possibilities. Also, they rely a lot on their intuition and often guess the climax more quickly than the rest of the friends in the group. Their strong-willed and mysterious spirit makes them a fan of brain-wracking suspense thrillers.

A thrill for exploring the unknown makes a Saggitarian an invariable movie buff. They are the ones who will not want to pause the movie and get up a hundred times to refill popcorn and snacks, as they fear missing an important scene or a dialogue. Their laser-sharp focus mind provokes them to draw parallels between movies of the same genre and help people around them understand the cinematic experience in detail.

Additionally, they also find meaningful, valuable connections with the characters and imagine various alternatives to the situations they have been facing as per the plot. They stay updated with box office collections, critical reviews, and audience receptiveness. What’s more, they have a keen desire to understand the world of their favorite celebrities. Hence, they continue their research on the efforts taken by the star cast to prepare for the on-screen character.

The analytical perception of a Virgo makes them view movies from the eyes of a critic. Ruled by the planet of intelligence, Mercury, a Virgo majorly looks for films that cater to a lot of elements like idealism, romance, comedy, horror, and even action. They may enjoy movies of the fantasy genre and comedy, but they have a special place reserved in their hearts for psychological thrillers and suspenseful action.

They relish movies that set their brainstorming and their spine chilling. The humble, practical, and loyal traits in their personalities draw them to movies that help them see life differently rather than adhering to preconceived notions. Virgos will try to see the movie from a different lens and even reverse character roles in their minds to imagine how the plot would have developed alternatively.

Movies are some of the vital sources of entertainment where we can see a world different from our own. Indeed, these zodiac signs literally try to understand the bigger picture and imbibe the real motive behind its making.

Disclaimer: These attributes are generic and may not necessarily hold true for you.

