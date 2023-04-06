Gemini to Scorpio: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Use Their Partner's Weaknesses to Manipulate Them

Most people assume that love is the most selfless feeling of all. But sadly, everyone has witnessed individuals who get into a relationship for all the wrong reasons. Some utilize their romantic relationships as stepping stones to advance in their lives. This is probably why the one type of toxic individual you're better off avoiding in your life is someone manipulative. But, the worst case scenario is when you date toxic partners who have a tendency to doubt their authority. When they feel uneasy in relationships, they may manipulate their partner in order to feel more in charge. By exploiting their partner's weaknesses, they feel more powerful or confident in the relationship and gain a stronger sense of self.

Some individuals merely lack compassion for their companions and are unaware of or unconcerned about the consequences of their behavior. They see nothing wrong with using their partner's shortcomings to their advantage. To know more, check out these 4 zodiac signs who are likely to use their partner’s weakness to manipulate them.

1. Gemini

This independent air sign seeks complete control over every circumstance, including their relationships. They relentlessly pursue their goals without considering the people they might offend in the process. Geminis often use their secret strength of communication abilities to manage their relationships and emotionally manipulate their partners using their weaknesses. For instance, even when Geminis know it would be their fault and that they are merely framing their partner for the sake of it, they could do it to achieve what they want by making them feel guilty or humiliated.

2. Cancer

As Cancers are adept at adjusting their temperament to achieve their goals, they can be manipulative in relationships and exploit their partner’s weakness with no bounds. When in a relationship, they provide their partner with much love and care. But when it comes to accomplishing objectives for themselves, Cancerians take advantage of their partner's weaknesses. Even if their partner makes an effort to shield themself from the Cancerian’s devious tactics, they will continue to drain their boo’s emotions and disregard their desire for privacy.

3. Leo

Leos enjoy taking the lead in their relationships and situations. They can take advantage of their partner's frailty and make them doubt their value to satisfy their ego and pride and to get something done. Leos are excellent at gaslighting. Their statements frequently don't match their behavior, but when their lover tries to call them on it, they often brush them off as being unreasonable. In partnerships, Leos may be quite demanding, and if their partners don't accede to their requests, they may even threaten to end the relationship. The negative environments certain Leos create can make people they date more susceptible to feeling unhappy long term. Their lovers may end up reaching out for assistance from loved ones to exit the challenging relationship with this fire sign eventually.

4. Scorpio

Scorpios are potentially quite cunning manipulators. They often make great liars and hence, avoid moments of vulnerability in the relationship. They can easily convince their relationship partner to agree with just about anything they want by fusing their strong emotional intelligence with their overwhelming appeal, which is certainly hard to ignore. They might even go so far as to gaslight their partners, making them feel crazy or destroying their credibility by using their partner's vulnerabilities. Dealing with Scorpios could prove to be exhausting, humiliating, and detrimental to their lover’s mental health.

Gaslighting, lying, blaming, condemning, and humiliating are a few manipulation strategies that can substantially affect a person's psychological well-being. It's critical to realize that controlling someone in a relationship is never a wise or right decision. Furthermore, these star signs who manipulate their lovers enjoy blaming the victim. Be firm and refuse to accept liability for everything you did not do if you happen to be dating the aforementioned star signs. After all, it’s all about unconditional love rather than control! A little respect and compassion can go a long way in ensuring you stay in a healthy and happy romantic connection.

