Gemini to Taurus: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Tend to Attract Players in a Relationship

Most of us are led to believe in the great power of love at first glance. But in reality, romantic relationships include much more than just falling for someone at first sight. Dating may seem difficult due to the delicate complexity of human nature. And while some people succeed in building strong relationships with emotionally available individuals, others struggle in love because they attract players in a relationship. When they’re looking for something more meaningful, dating a player or someone who plays games might be demoralizing and perplexing. Luckily, by looking to the stars, one can learn a lot more about such subtle love nuances. So, take a look at the star signs who tend to be drawn to players.

1. Taurus

Taurus is the friendliest sign on the zodiac wheel. They are often an open book for their close buddies. But, in their quest for love, they are often drawn to beauty and charming personalities. Sometimes they hesitate to probe further to discern whether they are being truly valued by their bae. Taurus must observe the relationship closely and question why their boo won't include them in their social circles and won't introduce them to their family and friends. This is done out of self-preservation and to hide the reality that they are actually dating other people and have no real desire to become close to Taurus. Since their buddies are aware of who they are and might reveal the game, Taurus-borns never get to meet them. This lovable earth sign must watch out to ensure they see the red flags and stop attracting players who may hurt them.

2. Aries

In the course of their relationships, Aries often tends to note that their boo isn't answering their phone or responding to texts promptly. Yet, their lover may act like Aries is being unreasonable. They may become fiercely defensive of their independence and personal space, which could hurt the feelings of their Aries lover. Aries knows that expecting privacy is alright, but if someone won't even put down their phone when they go to the toilet and keeps their screen covered, they should see this as a sign of something fishy going on. In reality, their boo could be a player who is fundamentally emotionally unavailable and only imitates intimacy when it's convenient. So, this fire sign must avoid dating partners who may not be accessible for several days or even weeks at a time. Moreover, they should learn to banish people who will provide them with evasive justifications, such as having to go on a business trip while being with another lover.

3. Gemini

Gemini tends to adore a partner who will start off strong and seem very endearing, but it's only on the surface. They'll flatter Gemini and say what this air sign wants to hear, but they won't put any effort into getting to know them or revealing their true selves. Players are frequently skilled at switching their behavior from being responsive to MIA or from being loving to being indifferent. This will cause frequent misunderstandings, which can hurt Gemini. Moreover, they're motivated to love-bomb Gemini because they want to persuade them to bring down their guard and get into bed or date casually. In such cases, Gemini is often perplexed about their true feelings. But they wish to give such a person a chance, which makes them date a player instead of looking out for a more giving partner.

Advertisement

4. Pisces

While dating, Pisces often ignore minor issues to focus on the bigger picture. They would get into a relationship with someone before noticing that they flirt a lot with everyone. When Pisces are out with their mate, their boo may be flirty. They like the attention from the wait staff and any other people they interact with and these could be warning signs of a player. But Pisces doesn’t always observe these instances. They also fail to get suspicious when their boo doesn't provide them with genuine details about their life. When this water sign asks them personal questions, they might not share all the specifics about their lives and instead offer general responses. When Pisces finally recognizes these issues, they may realize that they have been deceived into believing that they are growing close to someone when, in reality, they know nothing about them at all.

So, these star signs must pay close attention when their lover’s statements don't match up with their behavior. If there is a significant discrepancy between what they say and what they do, it may be time to look for a better partner.

Disclaimer: These attributes are generic and may not necessarily hold true for you.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 4 Ways to make up with a Pisces after a fight

Understanding the Compatibility Between a Libra Man and Gemini Woman

Here's the Truth About Aries Man and Scorpio Woman Compatibility