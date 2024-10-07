Gemini to Virgo: 4 Zodiac Signs Whose Intentions Are Often Misjudged by Colleagues

People who’ve had a few experiences of being misunderstood as teenagers might hope that adulthood can help them avoid such cataclysms. But alas, there’s always scope for folks to have the wrong impression of you. A few star signs often experience this in the workplace despite the fact that they are kind souls and genial individuals.

Their peers, clients, and even a few superiors in the office may perceive their actions as impolite or shrewd, even when that is not the case. Sometimes they seek to justify themselves, but most of the time they just let it go, as they don't always get the chance to alter someone's incorrect perception of them. Take a look at who they are:

Virgo

The natives of this earth sign are so soft-spoken and kind that their loved ones immediately feel at ease with them. They adhere to norms, respect authorities, value education, and believe in generosity. After all, Virgo is among the most courteous of zodiac signs. However, due to their professionalism in the office, they fail to open up to their coworkers. They do not explain the reasons behind their stoic behavior.

Hence, no matter how big-heartedly they contribute to office parties or burn the midnight oil at the company, their efforts may go unnoticed. Due to their reticent nature, their peers may assume that Virgos are unconcerned about other people's opinions or incorrectly deem that they lack empathy. However, the truth is that they often think about everyone other than themselves. This benevolent earth sign is sadly, often misjudged.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius is often regarded as a highly ambitious and spirited zodiac sign. They are the type of folks with whom everybody aspires to be friends at a school and college level. What’s more, they go on to be excellent managers in the workplace. Yet, they don't become friends with everyone right away. Even though they are often aloof, their astonishing quotient for kindness surprises people.

And a Sagittarius’ bigheartedness is often met with a fair dose of suspicion. Their peers may misunderstand this fire sign’s innate eagerness to do good by thinking they must have selfish motives for their behavior. But eventually, they come to love and appreciate Sagittarius’ selflessness.

Taurus

Taureans are the most grounded individuals you will ever encounter. Their loved ones best understand them because they spend years seeing their humbleness, kindness, and gentleness. Yet, because of their shy character, they need a lot more time to open up and get acquainted with their coworkers and superiors in the office.

Even so, they make it a point to show munificence to peers out of the goodness of their hearts. They’d happily take on a co-worker’s workload if the person is having a bad day or lend a coworker money. However, this sometimes causes them to be misunderstood, as people suspect they want something in exchange for the favor they did. In reality, these Bulls (the symbol of Taurus) do not have ulterior motives for their deeds and simply want to help.

Gemini

Gemini's gentleness is the foundation of their good manners. They respect the people around them and never discriminate against anyone on the basis of their designation at work. They are receptive to new ideas no matter who suggests them and often give newcomers an opportunity experienced peers would kill for.

But as benevolent bosses, their magnanimity is often misunderstood. Some coworkers may try to take advantage of their genial attitude only to be rebuffed by this intelligent air sign. Nonetheless, even when things are going badly for them, Geminis keep their cool and try to win over folks who have misjudged them in the office.

So, if you happen to work with some of these zodiac signs, you must spend a moment to better appreciate their kind personality! After all, they’re certainly the type of folks alongside whom you’d like to be in the trenches.

Disclaimer: These attributes are generic and may not necessarily hold true for you.

