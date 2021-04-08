Gemini, Virgo, Scorpio: Here are all the zodiac signs as musical instruments

Every musical instrument requires a certain kind of skill set to play it perfectly. Similarly, every zodiac sign too has its interests, likes, and dislikes. Here is a list of all the zodiac signs and the musical instrument that they are most similar to.

Musical instruments are of various kinds and each of them requires a different set of skills to learn to play them. Each musical instrument emits a certain kind of sound and each is of a different shape and size. While some people like to play the piano, others are fascinated by a mouth organ.

Each zodiac sign just like musical instruments, is very different from each other, with each sign having its share of quirks, different interests, likes, and passions. So we have for you a comprehensive list of all the zodiac signs as musical instruments and which one they resemble the most according to their personality traits.

Aries

Aries-born people are bold, confident, and fearless. They are loud and vibrant and are not afraid to be the center of everyone’s attention. The trumpet is the musical instrument that they most resemble, as it too is extravagant, bold, and loud.

Taurus

Taureans are sophisticated, rich, and elite. They love luxury and opulence. The musical instrument that they are most similar to is the piano. The piano is as opulent, stylish, and classic as the personality of Taureans.

Gemini

Geminis are energetic, social, and out there. They are always having a blast and thus, resemble drums. Drums are loud, fun, and require a lot of energy and enthusiasm to play, which Geminis possess.

Cancer

Cancerians are emotional and sensitive. They want a musical instrument that can help channel their energy while making it easy for them to express their emotions and feelings. The harp is thus, the perfect musical instrument for Cancerians as they can freely express themselves on i.

Leo

Leos are party animals! They are born stars. Leos don’t resemble any instrument that is soft or quiet or that requires them to be in the background and play it in anonymity. For them, the perfect musical instrument has to be the guitar. By playing the guitar, they can channel their boldness and can use it to enhance their charm and style!

Virgo

Virgos are not afraid of a challenge. They are perfectionists and are dedicated and determined individuals. The musical instrument that they resemble the most has to be the violin. Playing the violin requires the utmost patience and skill that Virgos possess and it requires a lot of practice and hard work that they are willing to put in.

Libra

Librans are jolly, jovial, and friendly. They are charming and have a happy-go-lucky kind of personality. The musical instrument that they are most similar to has to be the bassoon. The bassoon is ideal for playing happy melodies and plays a very jolly sound.

Scorpio

Scorpios are sensual, eclectic, and mysterious. They have a certain aura around them that tends to attract everyone. For them, the ideal musical instrument has to be the electric guitar. It is charming, mysterious, and attractive just like the personality of Scorpios, and would thus, perfectly complement them.

Sagittarius

Sagittarians have an easy-going and laidback personality. They don’t believe in taking life too seriously. The musical instrument that they are most similar to has to be the ukulele. It emits a bright, happy, and positive sound that is breezy and laidback just like Sagittarians.

Capricorn

Capricorns are slow and steady. They have multiple facets to their personality. On one hand, they are hardworking and dedicated, while on the other, they are fun-loving and adventurous. For them, the ideal musical instrument is the keyboard. The keyboard is as versatile and multi-faceted as the personality of Capricorns.

Aquarius

Aquarians are classy, creative and a class apart. They are expressive and offbeat and are usually attracted to unusual and unconventional things. The musical instrument that they are most similar to has to be the saxophone. The saxophone is unique and classic just like Aquarians.

Pisces

Pisces-born people are blessed with inherent creativity and artistic skills. They like trying out new things and giving them their little twist. The musical instrument that they resemble has to be the trombone. It requires the person playing it, to be innovative and think of new tunes and techniques to play it and create unusual sounds.

