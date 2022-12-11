Gemini Weekly Horoscope, December 12 to December 18, 2022

Finance: This is your week to splurge. You can consider investing in the stock market, but you should avoid speculating at every cost.

Positive: To get relief from the tiring routine that has been going on for some time, do spend some time in entertainment and activities of your interest. By keeping harmony with people, new information will also be gained.

Love: Talk with an open mind while talking to your partner, misunderstandings can happen. You must make extraordinary efforts to achieve fulfilment in your relationships.

Business: You may be successful in your endeavours and develop strategies to assist you. You may get a new job offer. Pros may need to be persistent to get results.

Education: Determination with enough effort can lead to successful motivation. It is very important for you to be patient in your efforts.

Health: When you place emphasis on trivial matters, you may experience more mental strain. For optimal physiological health and immunity, eat a nutritious diet, drink of water, rest, and exercise.

