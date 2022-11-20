Gemini Weekly Horoscope, November 21 to November 27, 2022

Finance : There is a good chance that you may receive a pay increase, get some of your money back, or successfully close a real estate purchase during this week. People who devote their careers to study have a good chance of attaining achievement and material wealth.

Positive : The outlook is bright: success and happiness are on their way to your life. Relax and take it easy.

Love: Couples currently in a relationship may find this week advantageous; however, it may be necessary to keep your promises and put your partner's demands ahead of your own. The period is perfect for making a marriage proposal or accepting one.

Business: A prosperous outcome for your endeavours and the realization of promising strategies could be in the cards for your business. There is a possibility that you will be offered a new job or a promotion. Self-employed professionals may need to be persistent to attain their goals.

Education: In the field of education, it is strongly recommended that students be punctual in their studies, engage in self-study, and finish any unfinished work. You may continue to experience feelings of disorientation; nevertheless, seeking the assistance of a professional may be beneficial.

Health: Because overworking may harm you and others around you, it is essential to strike a good balance between the time you spend working and the time you spend relaxing.

Read : Horoscope Weekly, November 21 to November 27, 2022