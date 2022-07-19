Genelia D’ Souza and Ritesh Deshmukh: 3 Reasons why Leo and Sagittarius are compatible in a marriage

Taking hints from cosmic stars has been an integral part of scrutinising compatibility between two lovers. Hints from astrology before stepping into a marriage will help in establishing whether you are going to get a tag of a “happily married” or it will fall out after the initial days of rainbows and unicorns. When it comes to weddings or relationships, one of the Bollywood coolest and cutest couple Ritesh Deshmukh and Genelia D' Souza is a perfect example of what a resilient relationship resembles. They have come a lot far and their wedding is nothing less than any beautiful journey. As per astrology, this fire duo has their compatible set of traits and they turn out to be a couple that everyone adores. They put their friendly nature into their relationship which eases out the roller coaster of ups and downs, therefore holding a lot of emotional depth towards each other. This happy and optimistic pair lit up each other’s life and their natural flow of adoration and profound understanding cultivate a relationship that is as simple as compatible.

Read on to find out more reasons why Leo and Sagittarius are the best possible match for each other

Both share the same energy

Being the fire sign, both Leo and Sagittarius holds the same level of active energy. They signify vitality and creative expression and carry the likewise personality traits which help them in getting along really well and quickly. Their optimistic and outgoing nature makes them easy to understand and aids in tackling stressful situations with a very calm and pragmatic approach.

Holds a balanced emotional compatibility

Both Lion and archer are not too emotional and they both always deal with their emotional side more realistically and close the doors real quick and sensibly. Leo usually goes through intense emotions as compared to Sagittarius since they have a very happy-go-lucky personality, which assists them in balancing out the situation effortlessly. Sagittarius are keen listeners and they hear each and every detail of their partner’s life and make them see the positive side of a situation.

They both are inspirational and supportive

Both Leo and Sagittarius appreciate each other and never restrict themselves to see the future together. Thus, they inspire, motivate and support each other through rough areas. Since they always prioritise friendship in their relationship, they are aware and conscious of the apt ways to motivate their partner. The couple is a force and their love for each other knows no confines.

Both Leo and Sagittarius are a power duo that will face hitches without any major explosions or emotional breakdowns, thus, creating a long-term commitment.

