Genius IQ Score: Signs that you are a genius

It is not easy to get a genius IQ score for everybody, but it sure is a dream of many. What is IQ, you may ask now? Well, IQ stands for intelligence quotient and is a significant tool to measure the cognitive abilities of a child. There is no such thing as a 'normal IQ score', however, IQ scores range with different category names such as 'average', 'genius', and so on.

If one gets a score above 160, that is considered a genius IQ score. Let us get an insight into what IQ is all about along with its uses and tests.

What is IQ and what does a genius IQ score mean?

As already stated above, the full form of IQ is the intelligence quotient. A variety of skills are assessed on an intelligence test, such as verbal comprehension, working memory, processing speed, and perceptual reasoning. IQ is the sum of all of these individual scores. Verbal and performance assessments are routinely used to calculate the IQ score of a person. Since people tend to be better in one area than the other, the sum of these scores can be used to determine a person's level of intellect more accurately.

Psychologists in the early 1990s defined genius in terms of the IQ a person had. The first genius IQ score was around 140, but during the 1940s, a researcher suggested that a person should be considered a genius if he/she scores an IQ score above 180.

There is no one proper way to define a genius. But many researchers and doctors say that a genius is someone gifted, intelligent, creative, and highly imaginative.

It is estimated that about 2 percent of the world's population has an IQ score below 69. Although it is difficult to determine accurate IQ scores, some reliable tests can help you determine your IQ range.

The Wechsler Adult Intelligence Scale is considered one of the best IQ tests for ages 16 and above. The most recent version of the WAIS test takes about one hour and fifteen minutes to complete and it focuses on two primary areas, i.e. verbal and performance.

There are some other tests too that measure intelligence such as:

1. Raven's Progressive Matrices

2. Cattell Culture Fair III

3. Reynolds Intellectual Assessment Scales

4. Thurstone's Primary Mental Abilities

5. Kaufman Brief Intelligence Test

6. Multidimensional Aptitude Battery II

7. Das–Naglieri cognitive assessment system

8. Naglieri Nonverbal Ability Test

9. Wide Range Intelligence Test

The scores you get on an IQ test show how you perform in comparison to your peer group in language, speed, spatial abilities, memory, math, and reasoning.

Standardized IQ tests are given and scored by trained administrators. The score represents how you compare to your peer group in:

What are the uses of IQ tests?

IQ tests are used to gauge a person's current and future intellectual capacity. A wide range of cognitive abilities, including reasoning, logic, and problem-solving, are reflected in them. One must take a conventional intelligence test in the presence of a certified professional to learn their IQ score. Online IQ tests can be amusing, but the results aren't reliable.

It is crucial to know that one’s IQ does not exist in isolation. This number is a measure of how well a person did compare to other people belonging to their age group in the same field. It is regarded as above average if one’s score is at least 116. A score of 130 indicates a heightened IQ.

IQ tests are used for various purposes, such as:

1. Cognitive research

2. Evaluation of a job candidate

3. To determine the mental abilities of a child including speed, attention, and memory

4. Educational placement

5. Diagnosis of cognitive impairment/disability

What do IQ scores don't indicate?

Many people have debated over the years on the subject of IQ and whether it can be measured. There was a study conducted that discovered that Africa consistently had lower IQ scores. That same year, some other researchers said that the study doesn't prove anything as the methods to conduct the study were "questionable" and hence the results could not be trusted.

The debate over IQ scores is a never-ending topic, so one must know that IQ scores can be affected by a number of factors including:

1. Genes

2. Culture

3. Environment

4. Health conditions

5. Access to education

6. Health & nutrition

The thing is it doesn't matter what your IQ is, you can have a low IQ score and achieve immense success in life if you work hard for it.

How to understand IQ scores?

IQ test results are encoded using a scale or chart, along with a bell curve, mean, and deviation to provide context for one’s abilities.

IQ scores follow a bell-shaped curve when they are plotted on a graph, wherein one side of the bell represents above-average scores, while the other side represents lower-than-average scores.

Mean and standard deviation calculations are also done to find out the IQ score. While crucial to know, statistical theories for the calculation are beyond the scope of this article. The most important thing to remember is that IQ ranges and categories for each test are slightly different.

A complete breakdown of IQ scores:

1 to 24: Profound mental disability

25 to 39: Severe mental disability

40 to 54: Moderate mental disability

55 to 69: Mild mental disability

70 to 84: Borderline mental disability

85 to 114: Average intelligence

115 to 129: Above average or bright

130 to 144: Moderately gifted

145 to 159: Highly gifted

160 to 179: Exceptionally gifted

180 and up: Profoundly gifted

What does it mean to have a genius IQ score?

A genius is someone who possesses one or more clearly defined abilities, and great mental prowess, especially in the area of creativity. A high intelligence quotient alone does not make someone deserving of the moniker "genius."

Genius isn't only about a person who scores well on an IQ test, as some experts believe; rather, it's about a person who puts in the time and effort to master a certain ability.

What causes a person to get a genius IQ score?

It is not yet confirmed what causes a person to become a genius. But, there is a probability that genetics play a crucial role in this.

Also, there are some signs of a genius brain such as:

1. People who have a genius IQ score have more active white matter in their brains as compared to those who have an average IQ score. White matter helps in better communication between different parts of your brain which is the reason why gifted people think very quickly and are great at complex problem-solving.

2. The brain of a genius has increased emotional processing as well as sensory sensitivity that helps them to empathize better with others.

3. A few brain scans have shown that gifted children have more grey matter in their brains which helps them process information faster. It also helps them communicate, memorize, and perceive better.

Classification of IQ scores

The more than 140 scores can be divided into smaller chunks. A score of 135 to 144 indicates that the person being tested is extremely talented. Most thinkers fall within this category. Those with a 145-154 score would be considered geniuses at the collegiate level. A person with a 155-164 IQ score is on par with Nobel Prize winners. High genius is defined as a score between 165 and 179, while the ultimate genius has a score between 180 and 200. A genius with an IQ of more than 200 would be regarded as unreachable.

As we've seen, the range of intellect extends from the average to the extraordinary. However, other scores indicate a person's lack of intelligence if their IQ falls below 90. Dullness is indicated by a score of 80-89. When you have a score of 70-79, you're considered to be deficient. And an IQ score of less than 70 indicates that the subject is mentally impaired. As a result of their poor scores, many of these people require assistance in activities that others take for granted.

The Term “Genius”

It is possible to define someone as a genius in two ways, both of which are equally deserving. First, it refers to high levels of IQ, as demonstrated by a standardized intelligence test. Unlike skill, genius may be measured quantitatively and qualitatively.

The term "talent" refers to a person's innate ability to perform a particular type of work and implies that a person may pick up new skills in a given field relatively quickly. On the other hand, one must be innovative, and creative, and can think and work in ways that have never been done before to be a genius.

An examination of the relationship between genius and lunacy has resulted in a wide range of explanations and theories. “Genius” can be defined as a high degree of a combination of three traits—intellect, passion, and power of work—that are shared by all people in different "grades." Scientists have been debating the extent to which genetic heredity, as opposed to education and opportunity, is responsible for the large variations in achievement across individuals.

New ways of describing genius almost always include abilities, creativity, mastery of an area, and other personality attributes such as autonomy and endurance capacity as part of their descriptions. In general, it is believed that the so-called "many bits of intelligence" are spread evenly throughout the human population.

Genius, on the other hand, is more than likely born with exceptional abilities in at least one of these areas. Researchers in the field of neuropsychology are working feverishly to discover the underlying physiological mechanisms that underlie each of these forms of cognition in the human brain.

More about genius IQ score

Exceptionally brilliant youngsters often show signs of their intelligence from a young age. Gifted children tend to have advanced language abilities, even though there are no hard and fast standards. According to the BBC, potential geniuses typically begin reading at the age of 2 or 3. At around the same time, they also demonstrate an impressive command of adult terminology, a testament to their remarkable capacity for long-term memory. It's important to note that not all evidence of brilliance is vocal. Along with a keen interest in the world around them, gifted youngsters are more likely to have musical talent and an insightful sense of humor.

The intelligence quotient test is the closest approach to a scientific measurement of a child's brilliance. The tests are different, but they all measure intelligence in a variety of areas, including verbal thinking, spatial reasoning, and working memory. About two-thirds of people should get a score of between 85 and 115 on the exams, which have an average score of 100 and a standard variation of 15 or 16 points. Moreover, 130 and less than 70 are quite uncommon. Most gifted youngsters score in the top 2% of test-takers with scores of over 130. Genius typically scores above 145 or 150 points on these exams, which indicates a cognitive level above 99.7 percent of the general population.

Although IQ tests are a convenient and easy way to gauge someone's ability, they have several severe drawbacks. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and other cognitive deficits may cause exceptionally clever children to underperform on exams. When it comes to certain aspects of intellect, such as spatial reasoning, some children may be geniuses, while they perform averagely in other areas. It is difficult, to sum up, their whole intellectual capacity in a single score. Because of the "ceiling effect," it's hard to tell which students are very bright.

Test creators don't include many difficult questions because the great majority of test-takers will miss them, making them meaningless. As a result, two youngsters with IQs of 160 and 175, respectively, may both answer every question correctly and obtain the same score, despite their abilities differing.

What are the signs that a child is a genius?

There is no one definition of a genius, and different gifted people portray different personalities and traits.

Some common signs that often appear in children who get genius IQ scores are:

1. Enthusiasm about learning something new

2. They ask too many questions

3. They grasp information quickly and easily

4. They have an intense need for mental engagement

5. They can process complex details easily

6. They are sensitive and emotional

7. They are always busy creating something new

8. They have a quick sense of humor

9. They are aware of themselves and other situations/people

10. They can solve difficult problems quickly

These signs are not just shown in kids, but in adults too.

Below are the signs of a genius in adults:

1. They enjoy solitude

2. They have a sharp memory

3. They are great leaders

4. They prefer being a night owl

5. They speak less and think more

How to improve your IQ level?

One can improve their IQ scores by following these methods:

1. Practice memory training

If you indulge in memory training activities, it can help you scale up your IQ levels. Some of the activities that include memory training include solving jigsaw puzzles, sudoku, and crossword puzzles. Even research says that memory relates to object knowledge, spatial abilities, and language, so it is best to train your memory to boost your IQ level.

2. Visuospatial reasoning activities

There was a study conducted in which the researchers found that improving the cognitive processes related to physical representations can help increase IQ test scores.

Some of the activities that involve Visuospatial training include:

1. 3-D models

2. Unfolded prisms

3. Mazes

4. Two-dimensional objects

5. Point-of-view activities

3. Learn music

When we say learn music, we don't mean that you need to become a rockstar like Elvis Presley overnight. But, music soothes and calms our minds like nothing else. You will get a lot of benefits from learning how to play a musical instrument. A study concluded that people who play musical instruments have better working memory as compared to non-musicians. So, learn how to play a guitar/a piano, and see your intelligence going up.

4. Read a lot

When it comes to improving human intelligence, one thing that people are often advised of is reading books. Books are man's best friend and they help a lot in cognitive development. In one study, it was shown that when parents read aloud to their kids, the kid had greater cognitive development skills.

5. Learn a new language

Would you be surprised if you are told that more than half of the world's population speaks two languages? Well, in India, it is very common to find people who know more than one language. Learning multiple languages helps in the development of our brain. So, go for some language learning classes now and boost your IQ levels. Even a study showed that language learning for a period of one and a half to two years helped a lot in developing cognition in people.

6. Relational skills

In this, people tend to learn new things and develop their cognitive abilities and language through relational associations. Research conducted in the year 2011 concluded that these skills significantly improve the intelligence quotient of children.

Another study concluded that relational skills also improve verbal reasoning and numeric reasoning in kids. For this, you need to indulge in activities like object comparisons, language learning books, and amount comparisons.

For example, you should take a penny and a dime and think about their differences, or for object comparisons, take a full cup versus an empty cup.

7. Cognitive activities

There is a function known as the executive function that is tied to reasoning, one of the major aspects of human intelligence. One must take part in complex cognitive abilities and practice executive control to improve IQ scores. For this, one can play games like Pictionary, Scrabble, brainteasers, or red light, green light.

What are the activities that will not help you get a genius IQ score?

Forget about getting a genius IQ score, your IQ score won't level up until you start practicing the activities mentioned above. There are many myths related to how to improve IQ, and today we are going to debunk them.

Taking multivitamins, or training for an IQ test will do little to nothing to improve your IQ score.

If you really want to improve your intelligence quotient, then you must focus on those activities that focus on reasoning, language, visual, and spatial intelligence.

Conclusion

We won't see the end of the debate about IQs anytime soon. Success can take many forms, and no two people define it in the same way. There are numerous elements to consider in life. Life experience and an openness to new ideas are important. This holds for a person's personality traits like character, aspiration, and chance.

It is clear that if you have a high IQ score, you have a higher level of intelligence than your peers. This could indicate that you'll be able to handle difficult or uncommon situations. Having a high IQ can help you get the job you want in some cases. A lower IQ score doesn’t indicate you’re not brilliant or incapable of learning. You shouldn't let a poor grade deter you from achieving your goals. No matter what your IQ is, what you can accomplish is completely unrestricted.

