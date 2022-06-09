Get up to 70% off on these 7 headphones from Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale

Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale is here! It's the right time to go on a shopping spree and grab all things you want at discounted prices. Music soothes the heart like no other. While parties and clubbing are nothing without high-quality speakers, earphones have become essential for day to day life. For most of us, headphones have become part of our body as we always need them whether calling someone, scrolling the gram or watching videos. Here we have curated the 7 best headphones from Amazon Sale for you!

Here are 7 headphones from Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale

This curated list features the best quality, branded wireless earphones and earbuds that has been reviewed and rated well by Amazon users.

1. boAt Rockerz 425 Bluetooth Wireless

It’s time to up the game and switch to Rockerz 425 wireless headphones that come equipped with our low latency BEAST Mode, the perfect set-up for your gaming sessions. It offers a total playtime of up to 25 hours on a single charge via a Type C interface at 60% volume.

Price: Rs 1299

2. boAt Rockerz 550 Bluetooth Wireless

It has been ergonomically designed and structured as an over-ear headphone to provide the best user experience with its plush padded ear cushions. The mighty 500mAh battery capacity offers a superior playback time of up to 20 hours and it's one of the best in the market.

Price: Rs 1599

3. Sony Headphones

Sony’s snazzy white headphones are great in both functionality and style. The headphones’ swivelling earcup design enables easy storage when you’re not using them, and enhances portability when you’re travelling. Combined with a highly sensitive diaphragm, you'll be able to turn the headphones up louder-without the need for an amp-and still enjoy clear, precise audio across the spectrum.

Price: Rs 599

4. Logitech Wired On-Ear Headphones

This sturdy yet lightweight stereo headset has a broad range of adjustments. Ultra-soft foam ear cushions provide hours of comfort. The flexible mic can be positioned for better voice capture and background noise reduction. It features a standard 3.5mm audio jack and is compatible with most operating systems and platforms.

Price: Rs 690

5. JBL Tune On-Ear Headphones

These branded headphones feel light on the head and feature the renowned JBL Pure Bass sound that helps you have a better experience. For long-lasting fun, listen wirelessly for 16 hours and recharge the battery in as little as 2 hours. A quick 5-minute recharge gives you an additional hour of music.

Price: Rs 3296

6. Skullcandy Crusher Wireless Headphones

These headphones provide hours of untethered listening thanks to the rechargeable battery. It transforms music and movies in a way that makes you feel like you're there! It delivers seamless integration with any Bluetooth-enabled device.

Price: Rs 3296

7. PTron Stereo Sound Wired Headphones

These headphones with 170 degrees adjustable HD mic can transmit high-quality communication with its passive noise-cancelling function which enables you clearly deliver or receive messages while you are in a game. The superior comfort and good air permeability protein over-ear pads, and muti-points head beam makes it a great pick.

Price: Rs 399

Wireless headphones are the new cool and they are also an excellent gifting option. The above-listed branded headphones from Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale are much recommended for a waterproof, sweatproof, high-quality music experience.

