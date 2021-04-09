Get rid of blood sucking mosquitoes with THESE 8 repellents from Amazon

There is nothing as annoying as mosquitoes. If you are struggling with this disease-causing insect, here are 8 products you must have at your home!

If there is one species whose existence is purely to annoy the homo sapiens all day and night, without a break are the mosquitoes. This blood-sucking nuisance is everywhere and never allows one to work or sleep in peace. Buzzing near your ears, playing hide and seek and smartly sucking out our energy leaving an itchy red mark is their sole purpose in life. As if these troubles are not enough, they also work as carriers of deadly diseases like malaria, chikungunya, yellow fever, filariasis and so on. So shop these 8 products to wave them goodbye once and for all.

Herbal Mosquito Repellent Spray

Now never think twice before going outdoors for Hiking, Trekking into the hills, forest, gardens or just a small picnic with your family. This insect repellent spray has all you protected!

Price: Rs 359

Anti Mosquito Racquet

Hit them and beat them to death with this electric anti-mosquito bat. Trust us when we say the satisfaction of killing mosquitoes with this bat and the sound of it just so satisfying.

Price: Rs 450

Foldable Net

If a good night’s sleep is what you want, then get this mosquito net around your bed. It is constructed of fine see-through mesh fabric. The mesh is woven tightly enough to stop insects from entering but loosely enough to not interfere with ventilation.

Price: Rs 1199

Bug Zapper

This beautifully designed mosquito killer lamp can release a light wave of 365 Nm in length, specially designed for attracting mosquitoes. All you gotta do is just plug in the plug, press the button, it is a bug mosquito trap that works without noise!

Price: Rs 699

Mosquito Net for Windows

Always remember nobody comes to your home uninvited. So are you to be blamed for opening your door and windows wide open after 6 pm, when the mosquitoes fly inside in groups? Get your windows framed with this net and never again let these bloodsuckers inside.

Price: Rs 332

Mosquito Repellent Cream

This cream uses a formula that masks the distinctive body odour that the human skin typically emits, making you virtually invisible to mosquitoes. So you don’t have to feel guilty about killing the mosquitoes.

Price: Rs 78

Mosquito repellent Roll-on

Here is the roll-on that promises effective protection against malaria, chikungunya and dengue. It keeps you away from the reach of mosquitoes and you can roll in on your clothes and accessories you carry.

Price: Rs 59

Anti-Mosquito Gel

The gel’s active ingredient is naturally occurring in nature and is highly effective in keeping mosquitoes away. The gel is specially formulated for baby skin and is free from DEET, alcohol and colours which ensure gentle protection for babies & children.

Price: Rs 438

