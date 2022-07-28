Get these trendy casual bags under Rs. 1500 on Amazon sale today

Amazon daily deals serve as a great opportunity to grab products that usually are costly. These deals are available on certain products and exclusively on specific days. Today you get to enjoy discounts on casual bags and get hands on a perfect bag for yourself. Here are the top 8 bags which we have listed here to make your choices more interesting. Each one of these bags is different from the other and can help you in making your life more comfortable. Look at the list and choose your best option.

Best casual bags under Rs. 1500 on Amazon sale today

1. Cosmus Atomic 30 Litre Black Laptop Backpack

Cosmus Atomic 30 litre black laptop backpack has 2 compartments along with a laptop section and 1 large front pocket. There are two side zip pockets to keep your water bottle handy. It also has an additional rain cover which is located in the bottom zip pocket. With a polyurethane lining, the bag can help with solid support. There is a PU coating which makes the bag water-resistant and highly durable.

Price Rs.1,483

2. Killer Orlando Laptop Backpack

When you need a cool laptop backpack that can hold in countless things along with your laptop, give this one a try. The backpack has everything from an ergonomic design, comfortable weight and light feel. It has 2 compartments, 2 side mesh pockets and 1 front zip pocket that allows you to secure all your daily essentials properly. The laptop compartment is well-padded and is ideal to secure laptops up to 15.6 inches. Other than these, there is a separate iPad padded slot for people who possess iPads.

Price Rs.1,430

3. KILLER Synthetic 10.5 inches Duffle Bag

A duffle bag is much larger than a handbag and has the capacity to fit in everything from clothes to laptop bag or even books. This duffle bag from Killer is made of artificial PU leather that gives it a clean, edgy look. There is PU coated polyester lining inside which is responsible for making the bag strong and durable. The bag has 1 main compartment along with 1 side zip pocket. With an adjustable long shoulder strap, two-way carrying becomes easier. Get it at super cool prices at Amazon deals.

Price Rs.1,115

4. Cosmus Waistline Fanny Pack

This waistline fanny pack can be your daily partner, if you are a runner, or you don't carry much stuff. Ideal for both men and women, the fanny pack can be adjusted with its straps from 30 inches to 46 inches waist. The bag is created with polyester material, which is water-resistant and highly durable. You can keep your valuables and cling it as close to your body as you want, while keeping the valuables protected from rain, sweat and moisture. Surprisingly, there is a water bottle lock to enclose your bottle along with a sanitizer.

Price Rs.364

5. Cosmus Zip it Small Outdoor Mini Backpack

When looking for a cool, mini backpack, this stylish bag from Cosmus deserves your attention. It is made of PU coated polyester, which makes the bag tough and highly durable. The backpack is great for keeping small, lightweight stuff which is so essential that it cannot be left behind at any price. You can grab all that you need in this bag with a capacity of 12 litres. Use it for travel, hiking and outdoor visits. With adjustable open angles, quick access front pocket and advanced storage design, this mini backpack checks in all the utility boxes.

Price Rs.491

6. Killer Adelaide Stylish Travel Sling Bag

This trendy sling bag might look minimal, but its storage is quite practical in use. It is made from a synthetic material that looks good. There are 3 pockets in it along with 1 large compartment. Put your wallet, keys, mobile phone or lip balm in this cool sling, and you are good to go. Both men and women can use this travel sling and make their life easier. The product comes with a warranty of 1 year with manufacturing defects.

Price Rs.983

7. Cosmus Hazel Multifunctional Large Travel Toiletry Kit

A multifunctional toiletry kit is what each one of us needs. This kit can be used to stack skin care essentials, makeup products or even random regular use items like toothpaste. Generally required while travelling, the kit serves as a perfect little bag which you can carry separately or include it in your large backpack. The trendy look and stylish prints on this toiletry bag cannot skip your attention. You can ditch your regular, boring travel kits and grab this one on Amazon deals today.

Price Rs.523

8. TUFFGEAR Workout 23 Litre Gym Duffle Bag

TUFFGEAR gym duffle bag is the most appropriate option for gym lovers. The gym bag has an adjustable shoulder strap, which makes carrying the bag along with necessary stuff very convenient. Designed with water-resistant fabric, the gym bag is perfect for outdoors. The bag measures 17.00x9.25x9.00 inches, which is flawless for enclosing all the necessary stuff in one place. Its zip closure provides enough room to stack in all your essentials properly. You can use it for 1 year and avail its 1-year warranty anytime you want.

Price Rs.303

This is a list of all kinds of bags that you might need in your daily life. With Amazon deals, you can avail decent discounts on each of these products. Get your hands on these comfortable bags and make your life more convenient.

