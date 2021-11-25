Gift your children these adorable barbies and make their playtime interesting

Barbies are a girl’s first best friends. To be honest, playing with barbies shouldn’t be determined by your gender. Barbies have the power to transport you to palaces of vivid imaginations and definitely help in flexing one’s scenario building muscles. Our list provides you with interesting options of a standalone barbie, one with a scooter, one with a ramen station and a pilot barbie as well! How cool is that! Now make your children’s play time more interesting by getting these toys, so add to cart and happy shopping!

1. Barbie Doll and Scooter

This Barbie doll encourages imaginations to explore the world with a cool pink and white scooter that has a teal basket on the back. The wheels really roll simply lift up the silvery kickstand and push to get a story started. This barbie also has knees that bend for a comfortable ride and snap her waist into the clip on the seat. Get it now!

PRICE: ₹ 2184

2. Barbie and Ken in India

Barbie and Ken can be your daughter’s best playtime buddies. Barbie looks traditional in her Indian avatar; dressed in a beautiful ghagra-choli while Ken keeps her company in his intricately designed, colourful sherwani. So, bring them both home and let them join your festivities!

PRICE: ₹ 1311

3. Barbie Doll with Vitiligo

Barbie Fashionistas celebrate diversity with unique fashion dolls that encourage real-world storytelling and open-ended dreams. With a wide variety of skin tones, eye colors, hair colors and textures, body types and fashions, this doll specifically rocks her lovely afro and helps children learn about vitiligo, i.e. a skin condition.

PRICE: ₹ 1399

4. Pilot Barbie Doll

Dream big with barbie career dolls where each doll wears a professionally themed outfit and comes with an accessory to expand play. This barbie pilot doll can shoot for the stars wearing a pilot’s uniform with golden accents and black shoes. Young minds can learn this and discover all kinds of opportunities for fun and growth.

PRICE: ₹ 1999

5. Barbie Dreamtopia Chelsea Dolls

Let your daughter’s dreams fly with three dolls from the Barbie Dreamtopia kingdom of Sparkle Mountain: a princess doll, a fairy doll and a mermaid doll! The Chelsea princess doll sparkles in a necklace-decorated teal dress, and the fairy doll in a pink bodice and purple skirt. The pretty mermaid doll has fish like scales that will transport your kids to fantasy land for sure.

PRICE: ₹ 1519

6. Barbie Doll with Noodle Bar Playset

With the Noodle Bar Playset, Barbie doll inspires young chefs to be creative in the kitchen and hone their culinary skills! The playset includes a Barbie doll, noodle-making workstation, 2 dough containers (one white and one green), bowl with lid, extra bowl for eating, play knife and 2 pairs of chopsticks. Get it now!

PRICE: ₹ 1838

