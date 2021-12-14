Gift your kids these Spiderman inspired goodies on the eve of its latest release

Spider- Man: No Way Home is about to hit screens and is without a doubt the most anticipated film of the year! Us spidey fans don’t need a new release to celebrate the glory of the fandom; we’re always spirited and excited regarding anything related to it. So, if your kid too, is a future Spiderman wannabe, gift him or her these adorable items and keep the dream going!

1. Spiderman T-Shirt

Make your child happy all day long with this character printed half sleeve t-shirt featuring Spiderman. It is crafted out of 100 percent cotton fabric which is bio washed for a smooth feel and befriends the skin easily.

PRICE: ₹ 199

2. Web Disc Shooter

This excellent gift option requires no batteries and is made up of strong material, which ensures it does not wear or tear even after hours of playing with it. This Spiderman Disc Shooter Glove is a perfect engagement game for kids and the fun sports disc will look like spider web. It includes a glove, web-disc launcher and four web discs.

PRICE: ₹ 329

3. Spiderman Foldable Playhouse

This Spiderman themed pop-up tent is made up of easy-to-use pop-up pieces that can be assembled by a child as well. The roof and walls can be put on and off with ease and when not in use, simply push in the walls and the tent will lay flat. Get this now!

PRICE: ₹ 1699

4. Spiderman Theme Birthday Banner

The Spiderman happy birthday banner kit includes 15 pieces of cards and 2 ropes to create the bunting. The banner is made of high-quality paper, is eco-friendly, non-toxic and odourless which can be reused.

PRICE: ₹ 1659

5. Spiderman Action Figure

Make your kid’s playtime far more interesting with this action figure. This Spiderman figurine measures in at a towering 9.5-inch scale, so kids can imagine giant-sized battles between their favourite heroes and villains!

PRICE: ₹ 999

6. Spiderman School Bag

The backpack is designed in the form of a Spiderman which will be really treasured by your kid. The bright colors are very catchy and your kid will love to carry it with them all time. It is roomy and can easily fit small books, crayons and much more. Get it now!

PRICE: ₹ 269

