Gifting options for a new-born or toddler that aid in their overall development and comfort

Getting something for a baby or a toddler can seem like a daunting task with limited options. We gravitate towards buying clothes, but the problem is that they grow out of their size almost every two months and hence, it seems pointless. So, we’ve put together a list that will help you make the best decision by choosing from options like a nibbler (teether), crib, musical mat and even an adorable snuggly wrap. So, add to cart and happy shopping!

1. Musical Keyboard Mat

This multi-function piano baby gym and fitness rack can catch a baby's attention as he/she kicks the piano keys. This gym also helps in stimulating baby's sensory touches like sight, tough and hearing with the movable musical piano keyboard.

PRICE: ₹ 1099

2. Ultra-Care Food Nibbler

Self-feeding engages the baby's interest in storing and feeding fresh and frozen fruits, vegetables, and even medicine. Baby can chew on these at his pace while being fed with minimal supervision. This silicone food nibbler's unique sieve design allows only the tiniest food pieces to go through, preventing choking.

PRICE: ₹ 191

3. Double Sided Waterproof Baby Carpet

This play mat provides maximum insulation to keep your toddler warm and it also absorbs noise and impact when they tumble or fall. This play mat is also waterproof which makes it easy to clean, so the accidental water spills or leakages can be taken care of.

PRICE: ₹ 852

4. Baby Bed Cum Cot/Convertible Crib

The mesh of this playpen is such that it ensures the interior is well lit and air can easily pass through. The babies love to play with the stuffed toys and the mosquito net keeps them safe from harmful mosquitoes and other insects and the structure of the playpen is such that it can be easily folded and packed in a matter of seconds without any hassle and then tucked in a corner of the room.

PRICE: ₹ 4906

5. BPA Free Material Straw Cup

This straw cup comes with a bent lower straw for easy drinking till the last sip. It is integrated with anti-leak valve and flip top design to prevent spills and is easy to assemble and clean. It is recommended for ages 9 months and up.

PRICE: ₹ 376

6. Combo Pack of Baby Wrappers

This adorable baby wrap is extremely soft and snuggly for the little one to doze off in a matter of seconds. This comes in a combo having two colours; blue and grey. The hood-like overlap and the star printed repeats make it all the more adorable and perfect for your baby.

PRICE: ₹ 499

