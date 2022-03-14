Gifts for teachers from students: Give your teacher the best farewell gift

Most of the students are giving their board exams or are all set to give them. While the excitement of starting a new chapter in life is at epitome, leaving your teacher behind can be melancholic. It’s never too late to show them some love and gratitude with a farewell gift for teachers from students. Here we have a list of the best thank you teacher gifts that will show them just how much you respect and thank them for all that they have taught you.

Gifts for teachers from students

1. Printed Notebook

This cute notebook has the sweetest message printed on it for your teacher. It is no secret that every teacher requires a notebook in her day to day life. Your teacher can make the most use of this notebook and at the same time, be reminded how much he/she is appreciated everytime they use it.

Price: Rs.349

2. Lavender Scented Candle

This is a great gift that's sure to make your teacher feel sentimental. They can simply light this soothing and refreshing lavender scented candle everytime they are feeling stressed or exhausted and be reminded of just how awesome they are! This candle will help them relax and sleep better so that they can enlighten little minds with more energy.

Price: Rs.398

3. Coffee & Tea Mug

A teacher never really gets through her day without a cup of coffee or tea. Hence, a mug is something they will use every single day. This transparent mug has the sweetest quote printed on it that will make your teacher proud of their noble job and give them the motivation to teach everyday.

Price: Rs.329

4. Sipper Bottle

This sipper bottle will definitely become an essential in your teacher’s everyday bag. As a teacher, you simply cannot afford to have a dry throat since you need to constantly speak. This sipper bottle will ensure that they are always hydrated and will also remind them of just how amazing and appreciated they are!

Price: Rs.349

5. Lap Desk

Despite their best efforts, teachers always find themselves bringing work home. With this lap desk, at least they can work comfortably from their bed or the couch as they plan their lesson or grade on the weekends. The multipurpose desk comes with a solid cup holder for possible cup tipping, avoiding soiling your bed or couch. The long slot on the lap desk serves as a holder for smartphone, tablet and pen, making the table helpful for work and entertainment.

Price: Rs.599

6. Relaxing Bath Salts

Even the most energetic teacher knows that teaching can be exhausting. Give them something to help them relax and unwind at the end of a long day. These bath crystals are designed to relax muscles and improve sleep quality. It will leave their skin clean, soft, nourish, silky to touch, refreshed and with an amazing scent of renewal. The pomegranate oils consist of very high concentrations of antioxidants, which are essential for preventing the formation of free radicals and ageing damages.

Price: Rs.750

7. Hand Cream

After washing their hands and sanitising all day long, teachers' skin easily becomes dry and cracked. This premium mulberry hand cream will keep their hands soft and smelling nice. It is enriched with the goodness of Pentavitin and Almond oil. Take time to work the cream over dry areas between fingers and you will attain soft and moisturised hands upto 4 hours after single application. The non-greasy and non-sticky formula absorbs into the skin instantly and will give you instant hydration.

Price: Rs.212

8. Mug Warmer

It's a rare day that a teacher gets to finish their coffee before it gets cold. Give them the gift of perpetually warm coffee with this coffee warmer they can plug in right at their desk. This warmer is designed to keep your beverage at a constant temperature and it will keep this comfortable temperature the whole day so that they can enjoy their coffee at any time.

Price: Rs.1299

These are the best gifts for teachers from students who are all set to start a new chapter of their lives!

