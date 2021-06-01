Global Day of Parents 2021: 5 Ways to make your parents feel happy and appreciated today

Global Day of Parents, celebrated on June 1, is the day for all the parents around the world to recognise their tireless efforts for their children. So, here are 5 ways to make them feel appreciated today.

Global Day of Parents is celebrated on June 1 by the United Nations to appreciate all the parents around the world for their selfless commitment and lifelong sacrifices towards their children for giving a healthy and happy life. Whatever we do, seems to be less in front of our parent’s tireless contributions for our happiness. So, on this day we should at least do something within our limit to appreciate our dear parents and show them the gesture of gratitude. So, here are 5 ways to make your parents happy today.

Spend the whole day with them

Our tough and busy working life has not left us some free time to spend with our parents. As a result, they have become alone. This has become more prominent during this COVID 19 pandemic as our home has been our workplace, so, we can’t give any time to our mother and father. So, on this day, take a full leave from your work and spend the entire day with your parents. Talk to them, play games with them, cook a meal together, watch movies, read storybooks together, etc. If you are not with them currently, then at least make a long video call today.

Showing Gratitude

Just say THANK YOU to your parents on this day for everything which they have done for you. You can write a short note of appreciation and then read it out loud in front of them.

Buy a gift

Order some small presents for them to show the gesture of gratitude. It can be anything- from your mother’s favourite makeup item to your father’s favourite author’s new book etc.

Have meal together

Not only cooking a meal, but today you should have meal together with your parents. This way, you guys can talk to each other while enjoying the delicious meal. If you are away from home, the arrange for a virtual lunch or dinner meeting to do it.

Try to understand them

Lastly, put a little more effort and make a promise to yourself to understand your parents always and not for only this day. You have to realise that whatever parents do is for the sake of our own good. So, don’t misjudge them if they want you to be in a certain way. If you don’t like it, then talk to them and make them understand that why it’s not possible for you and don’t show any aggression.

