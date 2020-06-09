THIS Golden Retriever named Kevin is the perfect babysitter for your kids: Watch

A Golden Retriever named Kevin babysits a baby called Hank. Check out their adorable video right here.

Are you a dog lover? Then this video will surely make you squeal in happiness. Even if you are not that big fan of animals or pets still videos like this will bring a small curve at least on your face. A few days back, we had shared how a K-9 Police dog called Whiskey did push-ups with fellow police officers in a bid to create mental health awareness. Then we shared a tale of a 3-year-old husky named Kovu who sings with his hooman to show their support for the front-line COVID-19 workers. Also, we created awareness about how a Therapy dog Moose received an honorary doctorate and is now Dr. Moose Davis.

Today we are talking about a viral clip that shows a broship between a pooch and a kid. A clip of golden retriever named Kevin taking care of a baby called Hank has been doing rounds on the internet. The caption of the clip read, "Kevin babysat a baby! #goldenretrievers #goldenretriever #babysitting #baby." For the unversed, this canine fella has his own TikTok account called A Golden Named Kevin.

In the video, we can see Kevin meeting baby Hank for the very first time. Donning ducky-hat, Kevin takes good care of the baby as a perfect baby sitter. Right from showering kisses to reminding about diaper change, to outfit change, Kevin does his chores with perfections. The most adorable moment was when baby Hank wore a cute duck onesie to twin with Kevin. The video ends with a shout out to Kevin and his babysitting service.

Since being shared on May 26, the post has received around 32,000 likes and over 300 comments. This is not all, the video has been viewed around 1.5 lakh times. One of the comments read, “Can Kevin babysit me?”. One more commented, "Kevin is so gentle." Another individual commented, “Cutest video I will probably see all day”.

What are your views on this golden retriever's babysitting service? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Tiktok

