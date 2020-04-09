Good Friday 2020: Wishes, Quotes, Status, WhatsApp Messages and Sayings to send family and friends

Good Friday 2020 Wishes: We have compiled a list of quotes, sayings, and messages that you can share with your family and loved ones on this day.

Good Friday which is also known as Holy Friday, Black Friday, Great Friday and Easter Friday is a significant day for Christians. The good stands for pious or holy and this year the day falls on April 10. It commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. For the unversed, Lord Jesus was crucified on Calvary and took away the sins of people. On Sunday i.e. on April 12, Christians will celebrate Easter, also called Pascha or Resurrection Sunday. The day commemorates the resurrection of Jesus from the dead. On this day, people forgive each other and devotees observe fast and visit the churches to observe solemn mourning and repent the scarifies made by Lord Jesus.

Church services start from noon to 3 pm on this day and decorations from statues are also removed. Priests are also dressed in black robes. Also, on this day, Christians do not eat meat and hot cross buns are traditionally eaten. Want to share messages, quotes, WhatsApp status on Good Friday? Then read on as we have compiled a list of quotes and messages to share with your family and loved ones on this day.

Good Friday 2020 Wishes, Quotes, Status, Facebook and WhatsApp Messages to send your family and friends:

1. May your faith in the Lord Jesus bring peace & new hope in your life. May God always bless you. Good Friday 2020

2. May the glory of our Lord Jesus, the Savior empower you and may His graces shine upon you on Good Friday and always.

3. Practice mercy and forgiveness as a lesson that represents the love exhibited through his crucifixion. Good Friday 2020

4. Christmas and Easter can be subjects for poetry, but Good Friday, like Auschwitz, cannot. The reality is so horrible it is not surprising that people should have found it a stumbling block to faith." - W.H. Auden

5. Today we remember God’s great love for us. May this day bring new meaning and change in life. Wishing alll of you a blessed Good Friday.

6. Mercy, peace and love. May the grace and Lord surround and be with you on Good Friday. God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten son.

7. He bore it all in silence because He held us, dear. May He receive our regards, may our prayers he hear. Have a blessed Good Friday!

8. Lord Jesus loved and cared for us so much that He sacrificed His life and took away all our sins. On Good Friday, let us all together take a moment to be grateful for His unconditional love.

9. The dripping blood our only drink, The bloody flesh our only food: In spite of which we like to think That we are sound, substantial flesh and blood-- Again, in spite of that, we call this Friday good.- T.S. Eliot

10. May the love of Jesus fill your heart with heavenly bliss and holy desires for now and forever. May the love of Jesus be the biggest motivator for doing only good things and being a good person in life. Wishing you a blessed Good Friday.

