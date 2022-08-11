50 Beautiful Good Morning quotes to uplift your mood

It's said that we must practice gratitude after waking up in the morning. Good morning quotes have the power to channel your energy to something productive and start your day on a positive note. A morning routine should include reading something inspirational to boost your energy levels. Also, you can send positive good morning wishes to share happiness and good vibes with others. Here's a list of the best inspirational good morning quotes for all.

Positive good morning quotes to amplify happiness

1." You do not find a happy life. You make it.” – Camilla Eyring Kimball"

2.“Stay close to anything that makes you glad you are alive.” – Hafez

3.“Happiness often sneaks in through a door you didn’t know you left open.” – John Barrymore

4.“Keep your face to the sunshine and you cannot see a shadow.” – Helen Keller

5. “It is never too late to be what you might have been.” – George Eliot

6. “Whatever the mind of man can conceive and believe, it can achieve.” – Napoleon Hill

7. “The tragedy in life doesn’t lie in not reaching your goal. The tragedy lies in having no goal to reach.” – Benjamin Mays

8. "The best preparation for tomorrow is doing your best today." -

H. Jackson Brown, Jr.

9. "Keep your face always toward the sunshine - and shadows will fall behind you." - Walt Whitman

10."I can't change the direction of the wind, but I can adjust my sails to always reach my destination." - Jimmy Dean

11."Clouds come floating into my life, no longer to carry rain or usher storm, but to add color to my sunset sky." - Rabindranath Tagore

12. "Do the difficult things while they are easy and do the great things while they are small. A journey of a thousand miles must begin with a single step." - Lao Tzu

13. "With the new day comes new strength and new thoughts." - Eleanor Roosevelt

14. "There is only one corner of the universe you can be certain of improving, and that's your own self." - Aldous Huxley

15. "If you want to feel good, you have to go out and do some good." — Oprah Winfrey

16. “If people are doubting how far you can go, go so far that you can’t hear them anymore.” —Michele Ruiz

17. "In order to help others, in order to serve others, the real motive is love." - Dalai Lama

18. "Too often we underestimate the power of a touch, a smile, a kind word, a listening ear, an honest compliment, or the smallest act of caring, all of which have the potential to turn a life around." - Leo Buscaglia

19. “You’ve gotta dance like there’s nobody watching, love like you’ll never be hurt, sing like there’s nobody listening, and live like its heaven on earth.” —William W. Purkey

20. “Smart people learn from everything and everyone, average people from their experiences, stupid people already have all the answers.” —Socrates

21. "If you are working on something that you really care about, you don't have to be pushed. The vision pulls you." - Steve Jobs

22. "Don't compare your life to others. There's no comparison between the sun and the moon. They both shine when it's their time." - Unknown

23. " Pain is temporary. It may last a minute, or an hour, or a day, or a year, but eventually it will subside and something else will take its place. If I quit, however, it lasts forever." - Lance Armstrong

24. "Knowing is not enough; we must apply. Willing is not enough; we must do." - Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

25. “Sometimes people are going to be rude. Instead of responding harshly, keep a calm spirit.” – Dawn Klinge

26. “The aim of life is self-development. To realize one’s nature perfectly – that is what each of us is here for.” – Oscar Wilde

27. “If we have the attitude that it’s going to be a great day it usually is.” —Catherine Pulsifer

28. “Your passion is waiting for your courage to catch up.” —Isabelle Lafleche

29. “Magic is believing in yourself. If you can make that happen, you can make anything happen.” —Johann Wolfgang Von Goethe

30. “Every successful person in the world is a hustler one way or another. We all hustle to get where we need to be. Only a fool would sit around and wait on another man to feed him.” ―K’wan

Best good morning quotes for him

1. “If I know what love is, it is because of you.” – Hermann Hesse

2.“Your love shines in my heart as the sun that shines upon the earth.” – Eleanor Di Guillo

3. “Each day I love you more, today more than yesterday and less than tomorrow.” – Rosemonde Gerard

4. “My heart is and always will be yours.” – Jane Austen

5. “Loving someone and having them love you back is the most precious thing in the world.” – Nicholas Sparks

6. “The heart wants what it wants. There’s no logic to these things. You meet someone and you fall in love and that’s that.” – Woody Allen

7. “The greatest happiness of life is the conviction that we are loved; loved for ourselves, or rather, loved in spite of ourselves.” – Victor Hugo

8. “From the day you walked into my life, you’re all I think about. You’re the reason I breathe. You are the stars in my sky. I wouldn’t want this any other way. You’re the love of my life.” – Kemis Khan

9. “Life has turned into a beautiful garden ever since you entered into my life. You have changed my life and made me feel so good. I feel so loved and cared for. You are the best thing that happened to me.” – Kamand Kojouri

10. “Chemistry is you touching my arm and setting fire to my mind.”- Nayyirah Waheed

Best good morning quotes for her

1.“I swear I couldn’t love you more than I do right now, and yet I know I will tomorrow.” – Leo Christopher

2.“I would rather spend one lifetime with you, than face all the ages of this world alone.” -J.R.R. Tolkien

3. “Morning without you is a dwindled dawn.” – Emily Dickinson

4.“How do I love thee? Let me count the ways. I love thee to the depth and breadth and height My soul can reach.” — Elizabeth Barrett Browning

5."Let us be grateful to people who make us happy, they are the charming gardeners who make our souls blossom." - Marcel Proust

6.“I want you. All of you. Your flaws. Your mistakes. Your imperfections. I want you, and only you.” – John Legend

7. "Two souls with but a single thought, Two hearts that beat as one." - John Keats

8."I want your smile to be the last I see, your hand in mine, and your voice whispering in my ear as we part this earth together." - Kaliana Dietrich

9. “If I were to live a thousand years, I would belong to you for all of them.” – Michelle Hodkin

10.“Love starts as a feeling, but to continue is a choice. And I find myself choosing you, more and more every day.” – Justin Wetch

Reading something positive is a great way to kick-start your day. So, send these good morning quotes and good morning wishes to your family members, loved ones, and friends, and share positivity and happiness with them.

Also Read: 100 Best short inspirational quotes on life