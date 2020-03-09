GoodNewsOfTheDay: 15 Women honoured with Nari Shakti Puraskar by President Ram Nath Kovind on Women's Day

Nari Shakti Puraskar is given to influential women every year on March 8 for their contributions and achievements for women empowerment. This year also, the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind honoured 15 women for their contribution in different categories. Read on to know more.

Nari Shakti Puraskar is the highest civilian award given to recognise the contributions and achievements of Indian women. This honour is given by the President of India every year on International Women's Day, March 8 at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. Earlier, this honour was named 'Stree Shakti Puraskar'.

Individual women, public and private institutions and departments are honoured with this award for their activism or contributions for the sake of women empowerment. This award was first inaugurated by the Ministry of Women and Child Development in six institutional categories and two individual categories.

1- Mohana Jitarwal, Avani Chaturvedi and Bhawana Kanth are the first women fighter pilots to receive this award. They were the first to take a solo flight in 2018.

2- 104-year-old Mann Kaur also received this honour for her remarkable achievements in athletics. She won over 30 medals in track and field events from all over the world.

3- Padala Bhudevi from Telangana was also been honoured with the Nari Shakti Puraskar for her contributions towards the development of tribal women and widows through an organisation CAVS.



4- Rashmi Urdhwareshe received this award for her initiative for the development of automobile technologies in India.



5- Arfa Jan from Srinagar was honoured for taking the initiative for reviving the culture and heritage of Jammu and Kashmir.



6- Karthiyani Amma, 96-year-old, and Bhageerathi Amma, 105-year-old, were jointly honoured with this award for their contributions for women empowerment. The duo has inspired thousands of people who aspire to be a part of literacy programmes.

President Kovind presented the Nari Shakti Puraskar to Flt Lt Avani Chaturvedi, Flt Lt Bhawanna Kanth and Flt Lt Mohana Singh. They became the first Indian women fighter pilots to fly a MIG-21 Bison. #SheInspiresUs #WomensDay pic.twitter.com/bQwT0zDuks — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 8, 2020

7- Chami Murmu, popularly known as the 'Lady Tarzan of Jharkhand', is an environmentalist who has planted more than 25 lakh trees and worked for the protection of local wildlife.

8- Nilza Wangmo has represented Ladakhi recipes in 5-star hotels in India. Her restaurant is the first one to serve traditional Ladakhi cuisine. She was honoured for her contribution in the culinary sector.



9- Bihar's Mushroom Mahila, Bina Devi is also one of the awardees. She has popularised the mushroom cultivation.



10- Kalavati Devi from Kanpur was honoured with the Nari Shakti Puraskar for her initiative to create awareness for the diseases from open defecation.



11- Vidushi Kaushiki Chakraborty was awarded the Nari Shakti Puraskar for her contributions to the Indian Classical Music. In 2010, she was honoured with the Sangeet Natak Akademi. She is one of the most prominent Thumri and Khayal exponents.

12- Tashi and Nungshi Malik are the first female twins to scale on the Mount Everest in 2013. These two awardees have founded the Nungshi Tashi Foundation that aims to develop mountaineering as a sport.

