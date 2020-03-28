GoodNewsOfTheDay: 2 daily wage labourers who were hungry for 4 days amid lockdown were fed by Delhi Police

Here's how Delhi Police rescued two daily wage laborers and fed them food as they had not eaten anything for the past 4 days. Read on to know more.

India has been under a complete lockdown since March 25 in a bid to prevent the spread of highly contagious and deadly coronavirus. The lockdown has led to banning on air and rail services and also inter-state travel has been stopped. Shops, factories, and other stores which do not fall under the category of essential goods and services have been shut as well. While many are tensed and paranoid over groceries and complaining of being sick at home, the poor especially the migrant workers and daily wage labourers have been hit badly.

Many either were fired as there is no work to do while many cannot go back to their homes and are staying on without roof and food. With no buses and trains, many are stranded with no place to go while others have resorted to walking home. In such trying times, we have been readings some stories of good samaritans who are giving us hope. Recently, we learned that two daily wage labourers named Prashant and Dilshad, who had not eaten anything for the past 4 days amid shut down, were fed by Delhi Police. They were desperate in hunger and they called the Delhi Police and asked for help. They also provided them gloves, sanitizers and even ration for future use.

The Twitter handle of Delhi Police shared about the same with a video. The caption reads, "These 2 boys Prashant and Dilshad, daily wage labourers, have not eaten anything for last 4 days. They made a PCR call today which was received at Inderlok chowki. The chowki staff fed them and also donated Food/Rashan . #GoodSamaritans@DelhiPolice."

The heartwarming gesture by the police has won netizens' hearts. The tweet has been receiving heaps of praises. One of the Twitter users wrote, "Thank you @DelhiPolice for your spontaneous service. You all deserve a big round of applause & salute!" Another wrote, "Amazing stuff. With everyone in lockdown, policemen are the only people who can help the one's in need."

Here is the video:

These 2 boys Prashant and Dilshad, daily wage labourers, have not eaten anything for last 4 days. They made a PCR call today which was received at Inderlok chowki. The chowki staff fed them and also donated Food/Rashan . #GoodSamaritans@DelhiPolice pic.twitter.com/civHY5SCXY — DCP North Delhi (@DcpNorthDelhi) March 26, 2020

Check out the Twitter reactions right below.

Amazing stuff.

With everyone in lockdown, policemen are the only people who can help the one's in need — SeriousAli (@seeriousAli) March 26, 2020

Good job delhi police — Ashish Mishra J.B. (@AshishMishraMi6) March 26, 2020

These 2 boys Prashant and Dilshad, daily wage labourers, have not eaten anything for last 4 days. They made a PCR call today which was received at Inderlok chowki. The chowki staff fed them and also donated Food/Rashan . #GoodSamaritans@DelhiPolice pic.twitter.com/civHY5SCXY — DCP North Delhi (@DcpNorthDelhi) March 26, 2020

Good work sir, may God bless you — Mohd. Akram (@MohdAkram786786) March 27, 2020

What are your views on the same? Do you too know any such samaritan who is helping out during lockdown? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More