GoodNewsOfTheDay: This 22-year-old girl rescued over 150 homeless people in Tamil Nadu

When it comes to taking care of others, there are quite a few people who do it selflessly. And one such person is the 22-year-old girl from Tamil Nadu. Read below to find out her inspiring story.

When it comes to doing something for others, we always do it by thinking about it twice or maybe thrice, at times. But some people are selfless and do everything they can for others. They always have good intentions for others and make sure to do good no matter what. For them, kindness and being a helping hand to someone is a priority, and they don't prefer compromising on that. They are true heroes and are a gem, that's rare to find. And one such person is Tamil Nadu’s K Manisha, who works towards rehabilitating the homeless. The 22-year-old is a lecturer at Nandha College of Nursing in the Erode district of the state. She has tirelessly rescued and rehabilitated nearly 150 beggars, drug addicts, destitute and those afflicted with terrible diseases.

In an interview with a leading website, she said that she always wanted to serve and help people in need, since childhood. And when she was able to bear the financials, she started rehabilitating the underprivileged. Manisha said: "Hailing from a middle-class family, my father- a butcher and my mother- a homemaker - it is not easy for me to rehabilitate people because my parents feel I should concentrate more on my career."

But being determined to make a difference, she also said that when she was studying nursing she had a chance to closely interact with the underprivileged patients, which inspired her to help those who couldn’t afford three square meals and a roof over their head.

Manisha always wanted to join the Indian Army, but her father was against it. She then wanted to pursue an MBBS degree but didn’t secure the required marks. Unwilling to give up, she chose to become a registered nurse. It was during her first job at the Indira College of Nursing in Trichy, that she first rescued, and rehabilitated a beggar.

She believes in the act of kindness, and once she is with work at the college, Manisha heads out to different localities looking for the homeless and generally chats with them to build a bond. She mentions that she mobilises her contacts at several different rehabilitation homes across the state when she finds a homeless person.

To better channel her efforts in this direction, Manisha registered an NGO, the Jeevitham Foundation in September 2019, before which it was called ‘Volunteer to Needy People.’ She does everything she can to help people and does so by taking prior permission from the police. However, her parents feel that she should focus on her career, but Manisha is determined to make a difference. And hopes that one day her family will support her too.

More power to you Manisha, we are proud of you.

