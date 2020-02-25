GoodNewsOfTheDay: 28 Menstruating women cooked in Period Feast and fed New Delhi Deputy CM and 300 attendees

A Delhi-based NGO arranged a 'Period Feast' where 28 menstruating women cooked and fed Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and 300 attendees.

Lot of stigmas are associated with menstruation and one of them is women cannot enter the kitchen while menstruating. To break this stigma, a Delhi-based NGO named 'Sachi Saheli' organized a 'Period Feast' or 'Mahwari Mahabhoj' on February 23 with 28 menstruating women cooking and serving foods to over 300 attendees.



Earlier, 68 students of Shri Sahajanand Girls' Institute in Bhuj were asked to prove themselves that they are not menstruating after the hostel warden complained to have seen two girls entering the kitchen on their periods. The school was run by the followers of Swami Krushna Swarup Dasji. He once said that spiritual texts mentioned: “A menstruating woman who cooks food for her husband will certainly be reborn as a ‘kutri’ (bitch).”

The 'Period Feast' was arranged to break these kinds of stigmas to stand for women's dignity. This lunch was aimed to bring all the traditions related to menstruation to put an end and to protest against the negativity propagated by the priests of the Swaminarayan Bhuj Mandir of Gujarat.



One of the women from the cooking group said that she is a proud menstruating woman. The program also involved a street play to showcase the superstitions associated with menstruation through performance. Deputy Chief Minister of New Delhi, Manish Sisodia was the chief guest of this program. He said that there is nothing pure or impure about menstruation in this science-based age. This natural and biological process and should be taken normally. Social media users are congratulating and praising the NGO for taking this revolutionary initiative.

