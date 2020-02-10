GoodNewsOfTheDay: THIS 72 year old saved salary and pension to donate Rs 1 Cr for education

When it comes to education, there are a very few people who are passionate about their profession. And one such person is Professor Chitralekha Mallik. Read below to find out more about her.

Education can change anyone. Education is not about coming first in school or studying in the best institutions in the world, it's more about knowing what's happening around you, and having the capacity to analyse things as per your learning. In today's time, most of us confuse learning with mugging and blame the education system for that. But then some people do great things to restore our faith in education. And one such woman is a 72-year-old Kolkata based-retired Professor, Chitralekha Mallik.

Being a professor all her life, Professor Mallik knows the importance of education and wants to share with the world. Her selfless acts have gained her immense respect and appreciation from famous educators and students across Kolkata. In the last 17-odd years, the 72-year-old has donated Rs 1 crore to various educational institutions.

Her love for education is immense and being in the teaching profession for over four decades, she has seen both the good and the bad side of teaching. She has seen how educational institutions are always trying to earn some extra money from the students in the name of improving facilities. She has also seen how these mere factors deprive talented children of proper platforms only because they cannot afford it. And considering all this, she decided to save her savings and donate it towards scholarships and other research-related purposes.

Professor Mallik is surely an inspiration to us. She was raised in a small town on the outskirts of Kolkata. She has two sisters, and her father was a school teacher who believed in the philosophy of giving to the underprivileged, be it knowledge, money or materials. Professor Mallik grew up with the values of the importance of education and simplicity. She knew how she wanted to live her life and dedicated herself to her passion for teaching and did not marry.

Despite receiving a hefty pension of Rs 50,000 per month, she always commutes by bus and refuses to hire domestic help to save every penny for the betterment of education. Her first contribution of Rs 50,000 was for the infrastructural development of Victoria Institution.

Her major contribution came in 2013 post her retirement. Indian Research Institute for Integrated Medicine in Howrah received Rs 31 lakh from her in the name of her parents, Radha Ballav Mallik and Shailasudha Mallik. In 2018, she made the biggest donation of her life, Rs 56 lakh, to Jadavpur University in the memory of her teacher Pandit Bidhubhusan Bhattacharya.

Professor Mallik could have saved her money but she out of all us knows the importance of education. And we surely salute this teacher.

