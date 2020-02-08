GoodNewsOfTheDay: About Trinity Saioo, a tribal farmer who was honoured with the Padma Shri

Trinity Saioo was bestowed with Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award for spearheading Turmeric farming movement in Meghalaya. Read on to know more about her.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal, in his recent video, talked about the unsung heroes of India and one of the unsung heroes featured in the list was Trinity Saioo. She is a tribal farmer who was honored with Padma Shri, fourth highest civilian award. Speaking of Saioo, the 52-year-old is a tribal farmer and school teacher from Meghalaya. She hails from Mulieh Village in West Jaintia Hills. She received the honor of leading a turmeric farming movement in the state. Thanks to her initiative, now women farmers of the state are earning three times more. She is now known as 'Turmeric Trinity' for her work.

As per Shillong Times, she has been leading not 100-200 but 800 women to cultivate Lakadong turmeric. In the year 2003, she planted Lakadong turmeric and witnessed that her earnings doubled soon and next year, she convinced others too to follow the same and increase their income. Before she introduced the Lakadong turmeric, the farmers were growing Lachein, another variety of Turmeric. Lachein did not have much demand in the markets. Also, the curcumin content is lesser in this type of Turmeric in comparison to the Lakadong. She also has been aiding many with organic certification, marketing and documentation to get subsidies.

Spices Board (Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India) took to their official Twitter handle to reveal more about her and her movement. They wrote, "Trinity Saioo a progressive farmer who led hundreds of farmers in Jaiñtia Hills of Meghalaya to cultivate & boost the popularity of indigenous high curcumin Lakadong variety of turmeric was conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri for her distinguished service #TurmericTrinity."

Trinity Saioo a progressive farmer who led hundreds of farmers in Jaiñtia Hills of Meghalaya to cultivate & boost the popularity of indigenous high curcumin Lakadong variety of turmeric was conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri for her distinguished service #TurmericTrinity pic.twitter.com/6P68WGylD2 — SPICES BOARD (@Spices_Board) January 31, 2020

Lhingkim H Shingnaisui Kim, Secretary All India Mahila Congress also took to her Twitter handle to congratulate and create more awareness about her. She wrote, "My heartiest congratulations to Kong Trinity Saioo, a school teacher & progressive farmer who is honored with the most prestigious Padma Shri Award. She led 800 women, in the Jaintia hills region who cultivate & boost the popularity of high content Lakadong variety of Turmeric.

