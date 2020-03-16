GoodNewsOftheDay: Bengaluru Police trains stray dogs for their dog squad

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Stray dogs in India are not valued much and are treated badly across the country, but in this very progressive and compassionate initiative taken by the Bangalore Police force has given them an opportunity to prove their worth and rise in ranks.

In a very recent but trending video that has gone viral on the internet, you will find Bengaluru cops training a stray pup. The Bangalore Police force has taken a progressive step by adopting Indian stray dogs for their canine units. This began with their pilot project wherein they selected 6 stray dogs from across the city to be a part of their dog squad and work towards protecting the city.

We all come across numerous stories about brave stray dogs who have saved lives and helped the authorities time and time again. But even then they seem to be depending on the big breeds like Labradors and German Shepherd dogs who are a large part of the police canine unit and assist them in solving crimes. But the street dogs are often treated badly and harassed and tortured on the streets by people.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Rohini Katoch has introduced a progressive and helpful idea to train, feed and care for these dogs and make them a part of a bigger police unit. She even asked the policemen to give basic training to the dogs near their police station and use them as guard dogs. She also said that it's much easier to maintain stray dogs as compared to the exotic breeds that they turn to.

Many people fail to realise the big role that these stray dogs play in our lives. They are an asset to us due to their protective instincts and they also adapt to the weather conditions quite easily. With just a little bit of training, these dogs will be able to grow in ranks and be a part of the dog squad and it will also inspire people to adopt strays and show them compassion and love.

The Bengaluru police force has managed to make kennels for these dogs and has also allowed 2 veterinarian doctors to vaccinate and care for these dogs. They will soon be taken on night patrols and taught how to identify miscreants. In a video shared by IPS Bhaskar Rai of the Bengaluru police force on Twitter, you can see him training an Indie pup named Pooja some basic commands. This has left people impressed with this progressive initiative but as also received some flak for the training techniques. Irrespective of this, we salute the Bengaluru Police for taking this step towards accepting Indian stray dogs as a part of their force and awarding them with prestigious designations.

We are training Indies to be part of our Police Canine Unit as an experiment... pic.twitter.com/0xbV00EbVW — Bhaskar Rao IPS (@deepolice12) March 12, 2020

