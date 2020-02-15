GoodNewsOfTheDay: BEST to offer free rides to school kids and specially abled people

A good news for citizens, BEST buses have announced to offer free rides to school kids and specially abled people. Apart from this they have also announced 50 per cent concession for senior citizens. Read below to know more.

When it comes to Mumbai, it's not only known for its distinct culture, iconic eateries and marine drive but is also known for its public transport. Be it auto, train, bus, metro or cab, everything in Mumbai works and is always crowded. Trains and buses are functioning in Mumbai from decades now, and after quite a while BEST has announced good news for its citizens.

To attract more customers and to invite more citizens to use its services, BEST buses will now start giving free rides to school students and specially-abled persons. Now, that's good news, right? Well, this special scheme was announced during the annual budget of BMC, wherein they spoke about giving full concession to students that are affiliated with BMC schools. They will also be giving full concession to specially-abled passengers. And for senior citizens, they will be giving 50 percent concession. With this move, at least more people will start using BEST now.

The students using the bus need to show their school IDs to avail free ride, and it will be given only during school timings. The move is also done to make students aware of the rides and also to facelift BEST's image. Now that's a great move taken by BMC. With times, many people had stopped using BEST, and last year, we had seen BEST strike, due to which 2000 buses were deployed. We hope that this move does something good for them.

