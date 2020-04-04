#MyCoronaStory
#GoodNewsofTheDay: Clean air lets people enjoy snow clad Himachal mountain ranges from Jalandhar

The air quality in India has improved massively because of the lockdown, and because of this cleaner air, people in Jalandhar got to see the Dhauladhar range of Himachal Pradesh from their homes. Read below to know more.
April 4, 2020
Coronavirus cases are rising in India and to fight that Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the country across all states and union territories. Only essential services are functioning, while the rest of the country is working from home in self-quarantine. While this pandemic is not good news for us, Mother Earth is certainly happy. No pollution, no honking and no traffic, and all this has given rise to clean air. 

 

The air quality in cities across the country has improved massively. Reports state that the main cities are recording lower levels of harmful microscopic particulate matter known as PM 2.5, and of nitrogen dioxide, which is released by vehicles and power plants. As per the report, out of 91 cities - 30 cities recorded 'good' air quality while 61 cities recorded 'satisfactory' air quality. And thanks to the clean air, residents of Jalandhar were able to see the snow-clad Himalayan mountain ranges from their balconies.

 

Yes, you hear that right! The residents of Jalandhar, Punjab, saw the mighty Dhauladhar range of Himachal Pradesh from their homes. Social media has been flooded with mesmerising pictures of the snow-clad mountains taken from the Punjab plains. Right from Harbhajan Singh to Forest Services Officer Parveen Kaswan, everyone on social media is posting the surreal pictures of the mystical mountain ranges. As per the reports, the range which stands 200 km away from Jalandhar was visible after nearly 30 years!

 

Check out the tweets below to find out how people on social media reacted to this.

Credits :TIMES NOW, TWITTER

Comments

Anonymous

wow. I hope people in India will care more about environment after this is over.

