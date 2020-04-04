GoodNewsofTheDay: Clean air lets people enjoy snow clad Himachal mountain ranges from Jalandhar

The air quality in India has improved massively because of the lockdown, and because of this cleaner air, people in Jalandhar got to see the Dhauladhar range of Himachal Pradesh from their homes. Read below to know more.

Coronavirus cases are rising in India and to fight that Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the country across all states and union territories. Only essential services are functioning, while the rest of the country is working from home in self-quarantine. While this pandemic is not good news for us, Mother Earth is certainly happy. No pollution, no honking and no traffic, and all this has given rise to clean air.

The air quality in cities across the country has improved massively. Reports state that the main cities are recording lower levels of harmful microscopic particulate matter known as PM 2.5, and of nitrogen dioxide, which is released by vehicles and power plants. As per the report, out of 91 cities - 30 cities recorded 'good' air quality while 61 cities recorded 'satisfactory' air quality. And thanks to the clean air, residents of Jalandhar were able to see the snow-clad Himalayan mountain ranges from their balconies.

Yes, you hear that right! The residents of Jalandhar, Punjab, saw the mighty Dhauladhar range of Himachal Pradesh from their homes. Social media has been flooded with mesmerising pictures of the snow-clad mountains taken from the Punjab plains. Right from Harbhajan Singh to Forest Services Officer Parveen Kaswan, everyone on social media is posting the surreal pictures of the mystical mountain ranges. As per the reports, the range which stands 200 km away from Jalandhar was visible after nearly 30 years!

Check out the tweets below to find out how people on social media reacted to this.

Never seen Dhauladar range from my home rooftop in Jalandhar..never could imagine that’s possible..clear indication of the impact the pollution has done by us to Mother Earth this is the view pic.twitter.com/laRzP8QsZ9 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 3, 2020

Beauty of nature In the Rooftop of jalandhar city Pollution Free Environment Amazing Visibility of Dhauladhar Range , Himachal Pardesh ,Mountains covered with Snow pic.twitter.com/a9svNXcHXB — Mridulla Mehta (@MridullaMehta) April 3, 2020

The mighty #Dhauladhar in Himachal Pradesh is visible from my hometown as the air gets cleaner due to lockdown #DhauladharRange #Himalayas #Hoshiarpur pic.twitter.com/cNJZ1olCZX — MK (@creative_mann) April 3, 2020

What nature was..

And what we had done to it This is Dhauladhar mountain range of Himachal , seen after 30 years, from Jalandhar(Punjab) after pollution drops to the lowest level in 30 years. This is approx. 200 km away straight. Sent by a friend. Don’t know if true pic.twitter.com/CMPj6qVmjx — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 3, 2020

When people of #Jalandhar saw #Dhauladhar range first time ever. Dhualdhar’s mountain ranges lies at a distance of 213 kms from Jalandhar. This is how pollution made us blind !! PC Net. pic.twitter.com/Q0qNmaybJw — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) April 3, 2020

