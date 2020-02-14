GoodNewsOfTheDay: Assam cop motivates 12th class students by gifting them pens is the best thing on internet

A cop from Assam Police motivated students appearing for 12th final exam by distributing pens to them. The video has gone viral on social media.

Class 12 examination under the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) commenced from February 12, 2020. So, Ratul Gogoi, a cop from Assam’s Sivasagar District has decided to motivate the students appearing for the 12th final exam with gifts. So, he distributed pens to the students of class XII. A video, where Ratul is seen gifting the students pens outside the examination centre, has gone viral. This has been marked as a gesture of wishing the students with good luck. Comments from Twitter users are pouring on that video to praise Shri Ratul Gogoi from 1st AP Bn. This gesture of Ratul has been highly praised by DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, who said, "A policeman can be a good samaritan. I was personally overwhelmed by this kind gesture of my colleague. I will ask my fellow police officers to take it as an inspiration and to help others wherever they can without coming in the way of duty".

This is not the end; he also said that the entire department is proud of this generous gesture of Ratul Gogoi. And his fellow police officers are extremely inspired by this thinking of his. He then finally said that this initiative of Ratul represents the selfless spirit of service done by Assam Police. As a sign of appreciation for this initiative, Ratul will be rewarded with a cash prize of Rs. 10,000. This initiative with deep thinking of Ratul Gogoi has given the perfect example of being generous a human being. He has inspired the entire administration department of India with his initiative of wishing the students 'good luck'.

