GoodNewsOfTheDay: THIS delivery boy's story of never giving up on his dream will move you

Passion never dies. This Mumbai's delivery boy's story will inspire you to follow your dreams. Read below to find out his inspiring story about never giving up on his passion.

When it comes to following dreams, some of us often give up on our passion to earn money. We tend to compromise on our passion when we get a better paying job. However, there are some people who manage to do both. It means that they not only work full time to earn a livelihood, but they also try to follow their passion at the same time. And one such person is the 39-year-old painter from Mumbai, Vishal Samjiskar who not only pursues his passion for art but also delivers food at night to earn a livelihood.

Speaking to a leading website, Vishal said that he works as an artist for an advertising agency by the day and delivers food for Swiggy at night. He does it because two years ago when he was pursuing the art of full time, he was able to make mere Rs. 10,000 a month, and hence, he took up the other job to sustain his family of five.

Vishal, who proudly calls himself an artist, fell in love with painting when he was in class 5. Since then he took part in many drawing competitions, and always came first in those. His parents never stopped him from pursuing his passion. When he was only in Class 12, he started taking orders and obtained a diploma in commercial art. But orders that used to get didn't fetch him good money.

However, things changed when Vishal delivered a meal to a couple who were also interested in art. Vishal spoke to them about art, and they opened an Instagram account for him. His work became viral in a while, and now, a Lucknow-based art exhibition has offered to showcase his work, several corporate biggies are open to purchasing his artwork, and actor-director Pooja Bhatt is looking to get in touch with him.

Now that's one inspirational story, isn't it?

