GoodNewsOfTheDay: Gujarat farmer distributes 400 kg vegetables among needy villagers amid lockdown

Kanti Amliyar, a farmer in Gujarat, is distributing vegetables for free among migrants and villagers during this national lockdown. He is growing the vegetables at his own land and has distributed almost 400 kg vegetables till now. Read on to know more about this initiative.

Amid this national lockdown due to the Coronavirus outbreak, many people have come forward to help the needy people. From giving donations to feeding strays, people are trying to manage this crisis together as much as possible. Here we have got a great example of someone who helped the needy in these dire times.

A 55-year-old farmer from Dahod, Gujarat is distributing vegetables to needy people all around the village of Usarvan. There have been several farmers also who are not being able to sell their crops at this situation. So, Kanti Amliyar is going on a tour regularly of his village to serve the people who are in need of food.

The population of the Usarvan village is about 5000, 40 percent of which are migrant and contractual labourers. They have come to their native place for this emergency and now are facing a great crisis.

Kanti Amliyar said to the reporters, "It was anyway difficult to sell the produce this season. So, I decided to help the fellow villagers who are unable to fend for themselves. My family has also been very supportive. If needed we will distribute our second round of produce among the villagers as well".

Till now, he has distributed almost 400 kg vegetables among the villagers which include onions, tomatoes, eggplants and green grams. All of these vegetables have been cultivated in his own half acre of land. He is now thinking to distribute okras as well.

"The villagers are getting a free ration of rice and dal regularly, but there has been a shortage of vegetables since the lockdown. So, Amliyar’s initiative has been a great help for the needy villagers", said Badhiya Bhabor, a contractual labourer. He has been able to feed 8 members of his family by this initiative.

There are 5 members in Amliyar family- Kanti Amliyar, his wife and three children. Without any income in the previous month, they have been distributing these vegetables among the villagers. Currently, their savings and the production from his own farm have been the support for the survival.

