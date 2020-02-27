GoodNewsofTheDay: Gurudwara gives hope to those struck by communal violence in Delhi

Our national capital, Delhi, is in the middle of one of the most violent communal riots seen over the last few years but there is still some hope because of all the communities who have started providing a helping hand in this tough time. This is proof that humanity is still alive in our diverse nation.

In the last few days, we have seen northeast Delhi struggling with communal violence due to the Citizenship Amendment Act. People from different religious communities have started having clashes over CAA which has led to some of the worst riots in the country's capital. All of this began with the discord between the anti-CAA and pro-CAA groups and soon turned into communal violence when the religious groups got involved in it.

All the residents of the different areas in Delhi have started uniting in order to drive away any outsiders or miscreants who are trying to stir up any trouble in their areas. People have started being armed with sticks and lathis and have started guarding their areas in order to avoid any outside elements that may cause trouble or damage. People from different religious communities reside in these areas but they have managed to come together against all those who are trying to divide them on the basis of their religious choices.

In the midst of all this chaos, the capital still saw a ray of hope when different communities came together to help each other in such a difficult time. The Twitterati have shared numerous incidents of hope, humanity and kindness that were offered to them in these tough times. The gurudwaras across Delhi have opened their doors to anyone and everyone who is seeking shelter from the mob and fleeing the riots. They're helping out all the injured and needy and have started providing them with food as well as a safe abode in the midst of all the communal hatred. Irrespective of their religious beliefs people can walk into any gurudwara to seek safety and shelter. In the time of all this hate, while the national capital is burning, there's still some hope as people are coming together to help others from different religions and provide the much-needed support.

The gurudwaras are providing all the help and support they can and using up all their resources during this hour of need. They have opened up their parking lots to people who want to park their cars and protect them from being burnt. They are also serving langar for all those who are seeking shelter and they are also open for any victims of violence during this time.

