GoodNewsOfTheDay: THIS inspiring story of Bangalore’s school kids will give you some friendship goals

Friendships are something that all of us cherish throughout our lives, and some friendships inspire us to become a better person. Read below to find out one such inspiring story of friendship from Bangalore.

Friendship is one of the purest types of relationship you can have with someone. Be it laughing when your friend does something stupid or standing up for him always, friendship, is something we cherish all our lives. When it comes to friendship, some people teach us a lot about friendship and its importance. No, you don't need to have years and years of experience to teach someone something, sometimes one act of kindness is all you need to learn something. There's a reason why friendship is pure, and Lakshmish Naik's story will make you believe in the purity of friendship.

Lakshmish Naik, a 16-year-old kid, was affected by polio a year after his birth. He has never been able to walk but has lived a normal life up till now. And some credit for this goes to his friends at school. His friends are the pillars of strength, and they have been carrying him around the school for almost a decade. They have not even missed a single day and right from taking him to play with them at recess to attend school fairs, Lakshmish's friends have made sure that he makes the most of our school life just like they do.

This inspiring story was shared by their teacher Grace Sitharaman to a leading website. Speaking about the bond between these kids, she said that she has observed them for six years and is happy that people will now read their story and get inspired. She also stated that marks can always be achieved, but confidence and correct attitude is something that a child should acquire from the school.

Speaking to the same website, Lakshmish said that he is not sure he would have come this far if he didn't have friends like this. He also added that his friends have always stood by him no matter what. Whether it has been for a school event or everyday tasks, his friends have never left him alone. Now that's so heartwarming, isn't it?

Their friendship is surely giving us serious friendship goals.

Read More