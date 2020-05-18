GoodNewsOfTheDay: Journalist gives his shoes to a migrant worker who was walking barefoot in scorching heat

A kind gesture of a journalist who gave away his shoes to a migrant labourer is winning the internet. Check out the video right here.

The detrimental impact on people across the due to Coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown is widely discussed. It is no news that migrant workers and people from economically backward backgrounds are the worst his due to the nation-wide lockdown. Videos and images of migrant workers, who are not only unemployed but also facing a hard time going back to their homeland, are doing rounds on the internet. Because of lack of transport, many have resorted to peddling their way up to thousands of kilometers while many are walking to go back to their homes.

The visuals of them walking for days without food, water and other necessities in this sweltering hot breaks our hearts in a thousand pieces. However, some samaritans, who bring hope and positivity in bleak times are helping them in their ways. In a tear-jerking incident, BBC journalist Salman Ravi, while interviewing a migrant laborer noticed that he was barefoot and he opened his shoes and offered him. For the unversed, Ravi was interviewing a group of migrant workers who were on their way to Chhatarpur on foot.

The broke and jobless laborers were walking from Ambala, Haryana, and revealed that some of them were beaten with sticks by the police and were unable to cross the borders as well. The journalist noticed that one of the labourers was barefoot and asked him about his slippers. The labourer said that his slippers had torn and that he had been walking barefoot. Ravi went on to open his shoes and offered him. Later, with the help of Faridabad police, the journalist found a shelter for the migrant family.

Netizens have been praising his kind gesture of giving his shoes to the migrant worker. One of the Twitter users wrote, "Wow.. Hats off to this news reporter he gave his own shoes immediately to this Migrant Man when he said his slipper chappal got broken. This has really won heart..Its #Humanity.Well done bro." Another one wrote, "Along with being a journalist, you are also a very good person, their pain is felt in your journalism, and you are feeling their pain very well !!!! ##! Jai Hind." One of the comments read, "Very good job sir & Thanx for giving your own shoes to the needy person."

Finally followed them n managed to find shelter for migrant family. See the smile on the kids’ faces. Did my duty. Thanks to ⁦@FBDPolice⁩ https://t.co/wwTPZIM0A7 — SALMAN RAVI (@salmanravi) May 15, 2020

Undoubtedly, during such pressing times, we need people like Salman Ravi who without thinking twice helped someone. He is a source of inspiration and we hope just like him, others too get inspired and help people who are in need.

