GoodNewsoftheDay: Kerala Government home delivers mid day meal to kids in the middle of Coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus has ignited fear in peoples hearts and minds and while everyone is busy cowering inside their homes the Anganwadi teachers in Kerala are delivering mid-day meals to their students to ensure that they don't go hungry or miss out on the nutrition.

In the midst of the scary Coronavirus outbreak, people are stuck indoors in an attempt to avoid contracting this virus. As the death toll rises and COVID-19 claims more lives, it's scaring people. People are spending all their time stocking up everything that they may need in case of an emergency. From stocking hand sanitizers to groceries, people have been doing it all. But more importantly, people are doing everything possible to avoid going out and putting them in a vulnerable position.

Even after the government managed to shut down all schools, colleges, malls and any other place where the masses might gather in order to prevent this contagious virus from spreading. But hope still seems to be alive in many states in India. While the government is issuing healthy and safety guidelines in order to keep people safe from this virus, they're also doing everything possible to provide all the possible services that it can to the citizens.

Kerala Government has shut down the school for the students of class I to class VIII. But even in the middle of all this, they have decided to provide home-delivered mid-day meals to all children from the Anganwadi centres to make sure that they don't go hungry.

Even with all the Coronavirus cases in Kerala, the Anganwadi teachers are putting themselves in a vulnerable position just to ensure that the children are fed even during this chaotic time. The Anganwadi mid-day meal is a meal full of nutritious food items that are essential for their growth and the state is responsible for providing this meal all the kids from nursery to class VII but due to Coronavirus pandemic, the schools have shut down which has hit a pause on the mid-day meals for these children. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has asked the Anganwadi teachers to ensure that either the raw food materials or cooked food are delivered to these students to ensure that their nutritional needs are fulfilled by the government.

