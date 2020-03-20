GoodNewsoftheDay: Kerala is home delivering books to all those in isolation due to coronavirus outbreak

Kerala has started a noble initiative to home deliver books to all those under quarantine due to coronavirus pandemic as the entertainment industry has taken a blow which has limited the source of entertainment for the people in isolation.

Kerala has been taking necessary steps to curb coronavirus and contain it in the best possible way. Kerala government has taken up the responsibility to provide the best services to all the citizens including those in isolation. The literacy rates are high in Kerala and people enjoy reading but those who are home quarantined are unable to stock up some good books to read and this is why people in Kerala have come up with an interesting scheme to help these people by providing them with some books and periodicals. They're doing their best to ensure the well-being of all the people who are home quarantined in order to send out a humanitarian response. They're showing true respect for those who are staying home to protect the others from contracting coronavirus. Social distancing is being promoted in the most humane way by the Kerala government.

In Kerala's Wayanad district the administrative authorities have started a very innovative scheme to keep the home quarantined people entertained. People have been asked to donate any books and periodicals for the people under quarantine. Anyone who wants to donate books and/or periodicals can hand it over to their panchayats. The panchayats then home deliver these books to the people under quarantine through a mechanism set in place by the Kerala administrative authorities.

This allows the people in isolation to read and relax and also engages people outside. This interesting initiative has been named 'Donate-a-book'. This scheme has received a great response from everyone for such humane treatment of the people in isolation. The home quarantined people are also enjoying the concept of 'read and relax'. Kerala seems to be doing it's best to treat people with care, love and respect in the midst of this global pandemic and has received a lot of praises from people across the country for their humane treatment, positive response and interesting initiatives that are focused on the well-being of all the people involved.

