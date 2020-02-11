GoodNewsoftheDay: THIS man left his government job to promote education in northeast

Uncle Moosa has managed to promote education in Arunachal Pradesh and won the Padma Shri Award for that but in order to bring a change he gave up his job and went on to serve the society.

Most of us are struggling to land a safe and secure government job that can provide us with the much-needed stability that we need in our lives. In a country where government jobs are given the utmost respect and value, a man chose to quit his government job to do good for society. While we all want to do some good and have a soft corner for a good cause, not many of us would take a risk to do some charity but this man won hearts with her love and dedication.

Satyanarayan Mundayoor, also known as Uncle Moosa, worked as a revenue officer in the Income Tax department in Mumbai. Uncle Moosa chose to quit his job in 1979 and moved to Lohit, Arunachal Pradesh. He belongs to Kerala and values education a lot. He left his job in order to promote education and reading habits in children. After quitting his job, he worked as an education officer in Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya till 1996 and did everything possible to promote reading habits. He organised book exhibitions and set up libraries and soon after he became a part of the Lohit Youth Library Movement. He contributed in this movement by setting up the Bamboosa Libraries in different areas of Arunachal Pradesh like Wakro, Anjaw, Chongkham and in the span of about 40 years he has managed to set up 13 Bamboosa libraries in these areas. He also started a Home Library Movement to encourage children to read by providing volunteers with books that they give to the children to read.

This man spent most of his life in encouraging children to get educated and read. He is said to have played a seminal role in spreading the reading culture and in educating the children in Arunachal Pradesh because of which he was awarded our country's fourth highest civilian honour, the Padma Shri Award for his hard work. Uncle Moosa left his stable and secure job to reform the education in the northeast and has won our hearts along with the Padma Shri Award.

Read More